UFC cutman Brad Tate surprised by Igor Severino's actions

it is not every day that an MMA fight ends in a disqualification due to a bite. As a matter of fact, a fighter biting an opponent has happened only a handful of times in combat sports. Mike Tyson infamously chewed off Evander Holyfield's ear in their 1997 rematch.

On last Saturday's UFC Vegas 89, Igor Severino etched his name in the history books on debut, but for all the wrong reasons. He bit his opponent Andre Lima in the arm midway through the fight and left prominent bite marks.

Popular UFC cutman Brad Tate, who wrapped Severino's arms before the fight, reacted to the incident on Instagram. He said:

"I had no idea this would do that. It was all good then he went full retard, and everyone knows you can't go full retard in a fight."

Ryan Garcia and Canelo Alvarez bury their beef publicly

Ryan Garcia and Canelo Alvarez have been involved in a long-running feud ever since the former left their mutual trainer Eddie Reynoso. However, things are cordial of late. 'KingRy' even said last year that they were "cool" now and he had "no hard feelings".

In a recent Instagram post, Garcia wholeheartedly thanked Alvarez for his guidance and celebrated their shared Mexican heritage.

He wrote:

"No amount of hate can separate our Mexican Bond... Thank you canelo for all the lessons and teachings you gave me."

Alvarez reciprocated the sentiment, showing him support for the upcoming fight against Devin Haney.

"Just focus and get that win. You know we love u kid."

Take a look at the full interaction in Michael Benson's tweet below:

Ryan Garcia asks Billie Eilish on a date hours after announcing celibacy

Real or PR, Ryan Garcia has continued his social media antics that have kept fans on their toes for weeks now. In a series of recent tweets, the boxer first announced that he was now celibate.

He quickly followed it up with calling singer-songwriter Billie Eilish out on a date. He soon deleted the tweet.

Ryan Garcia's deleted tweet about Billie Eilish [Image credits: @RyanGarcia on Twitter]

He then proceeded to claim on Instagram Stories that they were already dating.

UFC reveals first TUF 32 snaps

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko are clashing heads as the coaches on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter. The UFC released the first photos from TUF32 featuring the two fighters.

Arman Tsarukyan's training footage for the Charles Oliveira fight

Arman Tsarukyan is facing Charles Oliveira on the main card of UFC 300 on April 13, 2024. He recently released training footage ahead of the fight, looking sharp on his feet as well as the ground.

