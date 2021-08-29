UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze: Which fighters won $50,000?

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze was a night full of finishes and saw four fighters walk away with performance bonuses. Abdul Razak Alhassan, Gerald Meerschaert, Giga Chikadze and Pat Sabatini all took home an extra $50k as 'Performance of the Night' bonuses. UFC president Dana White also mentioned an undisclosed reward for TUF 29 bantamweight finalists Ricky Turcios and Brady Hiestand.

Pat Sabatini was dropped early on in his prelims bout against Jamall Emmers. As Emmers looked to go in for the kill, Sabatini managed to grab a leg and held on to the heel hook for dear life. After a sudden turn of events, Jamall Emmers tapped out in agony at 01:53 of the opening round.

Abdul Razak Alhassan delivered a knockout for the ages in his featured prelims bout at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze. The Ghanaian made quick work of his opponent, Alessio Di Chirico, knocking him out cold with a head kick within 17 seconds of the fight. Changing his camp seems to have paid dividends for Alhassan, who is finally back in the win column following a three-fight losing streak.

Gerald Meerschaert defeated Makhmud Muradov in a bonus-winning performance on the main card at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze. In the biggest upset of the night, Meerschaert dropped Muradov early in the second round and sunk in a rear-naked choke resulting in submission.

Giga Chikadze also earned a bonus for his main event victory at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze. The Georgian came out as the early aggressor but struggled to find the same momentum in the second round. However, Chikadze hurt Barboza early in the third and went on to score a TKO victory after a brief scramble on the ground.

Who won the TUF Finales at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze?

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze also featured the finales of the 29th season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Bantamweight finalists Ricky Turcios and Brady Hiestand put on an instant classic, going the distance while fighting at a furious pace. Turcios picked up a closely contested split decision victory. Both fighters are expected to receive an undisclosed reward for the barnburner.

Middleweight finalists Bryan Battle and Gilbert Urbina faced each other in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze. After an early first-round scare, Battle found his pace and submitted an exhausted Urbina at the 02:15 mark of round two.

