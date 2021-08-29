Abdul Razak Alhassan sets a record with his spectacular head kick KO of Alessio Di Chirico at UFC Fight Night

The UFC middleweight division was the focus of public attention at the UFC's latest event as Abdul Razak Alhassan secured a highlight-reel knockout against Alessio Di Chirico.

At UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze, Abdul Razak Alhassan landed a picture-perfect head kick after only 17 seconds of the very first round. Di Chirico dropped to the floor, and no follow-up shots were needed to finish the fight.

The Ghanaian fighter broke the record for the fastest head-kick knockout finish in UFC history after obliterating the previous 25-second record held by Nikita Krylov.

Bouncing back after a three-fight losing streak, Alhassan made a solid statement to the division.

Alhassan also has a history with the law after he was accused of sexually assaulting two women in 2018. Two years later, Alhassan was declared innocent in the trial.

However, saying that the past two years was something that hasn't scarred Abdul Razak Alhassan would be ignorant. The trial took an obvious toll on Alhassan, mentally depleting him and likely contributing to his losing streak.

The 36-year old African will now look to ride the momentum gained from his rebound win and build a winning streak.

Watch the vicious knockout below:

Twitter reacts to Abdul Razak Alhassan's amazing knockout

The MMA community showed its appreciation and excitement after the record-breaking knockout, starting with retired UFC double-champion Daniel Cormier expressing his utter excitement.

"Holy schmokes!!!!!! #UFCVegas35 Abdul razak al Hassan sheesh" - Tweeted Cormier.

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling reacted to the knockout, saying:

"WHATTTT???!?!!! INSANE HEADKICK KO!!! #UFCVegas35"

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping did not react differently as he expressed excitement while commentating on the octagon-side.

“That’s what you call a sickening thud,” Michael Bisping said during the broadcast.

Watch what Abdul Razak Alhassan had to say after his rapid knockout win at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze below:

