UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac fight week schedule, full card, predictions, and betting odds

After a successful pay-per-view event in Madison Square Garden, the UFC will be returning to its Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada for the next fight card, UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac (also known as UFC Fight Night 215, and UFC Vegas 65).

The event will go down on November 19, with a series of exciting matchups lined up for MMA fans. The card will be headlined by a heavyweight showdown between the No.7-ranked contender Derrick Lewis and the No.12-ranked Serghei Spivac.

UFC @ufc



@TheBeast_UFC vs Serghei Spivac is OFFICIAL for Nov 19! With a combined 28 KOs, these two heavy hitters won't go all 5 rounds@TheBeast_UFC vs Serghei Spivac is OFFICIAL for Nov 19! With a combined 28 KOs, these two heavy hitters won't go all 5 rounds 👀@TheBeast_UFC vs Serghei Spivac is OFFICIAL for Nov 19! https://t.co/rtTCGVttGE

Taking the co-main event spot at UFC Vegas 64 will be a light heavyweight clash between Ion Cuțelaba and Kennedy Nzechukwu.

Check out the Media Day and weigh-ins schedule for the UFC Fight Night event below:

UFC Fight Night Media Day

Media Day interactions with fighters are likely to take place on Wednesday, November 16, and can be watched live on the promotion's official website, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch accounts.

UFC Fight Night official and ceremonial weigh-ins

Official weigh-ins for the UFC Fight Night event will take place on Friday, November 18, and can be followed live on the aforementioned platforms.

NOTE: The dates are estimated based on the usual schedule for UFC events and are subject to change as they are yet to be officially confirmed.

Check out the full card and betting odds for UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac below.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac main card

Check out the full card and betting odds for UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac below:

Derrick Lewis +150 vs. Serghei Spivac -175 [favorite] (heavyweight)

Ion Cuțelaba +145 vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu -170 [favorite] (light heavyweight)

Rodolfo Vieira -180 [favorite] vs. Cody Brundage +155 (middleweight)

Chase Sherman +160 vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta -185 [favorite] (heavyweight)

Andre Fialho +110 vs. Muslim Salikhov -130 [favorite] (welterweight)

Jack Della Maddalena -450 [favorite] vs. Danny Roberts (welterweight)

Prelims

Charles Johnson -165 [favorite] vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov +140 (flyweight)

Jennifer Maia +150 vs. Maryna Moroz -175 [favorite] (women's flyweight)

Vince Morales +120 vs. Miles Johns -140 [favorite] (bantamweight)

Kevin Natividad +135 vs. Ricky Turcios -155 [favorite] (bantamweight)

Vanessa Demopoulos +100 vs. Maria Oliveira -120 (women's strawweight)

Brady Hiestand -155 [favorite] vs. Fernie Garcia +135 (bantamweight)

Natália Silva -175 vs. Tereza Bleda +150 (women's flyweight)

Main card predictions for UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts

Danny Roberts is fresh off a decision loss to Francisco Trinaldo this past May. The Liverpudlian is 2-3 in his last five UFC appearances.

Jack Della Maddalena, on the other hand, has been on a roll lately. The Australian is set to make his third promotional appearance next Saturday on the back of a 12-fight win streak.

The 26-year-old is coming off back-to-back first-round TKO finishes with his latest triumph coming over Ramazan Emeev in June. The Aussie is expected to continue his strong form and pull off another win on Saturday.

Verdict: Jack Della Maddalena

Andre Fialho vs. Muslim Salikhov

Andre Fialho has lacked consistency since joining the UFC ranks earlier this year. The 28-year-old is 2-2 under the promotional banner and was brutally knocked out by Jake Matthews last time out in June.

His opponent, Muslim Salikhov, is coming off a TKO defeat at the hands of Jingliang Li in July. The loss ended his five-fight win streak; however, the Dagestani is expected to get back into the win column in his next outing.

Verdict: Muslim Salikhov

Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

After going on a four-fight losing skid, Chase Sherman bounced back with a third-round TKO of Jared Vanderaa in July. 'The Vanilla Gorilla' will now look to pick up his second straight win.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta is set to make his second UFC appearance on Saturday. The undefeated prospect edged out Jared Vanderaa last month and is set to make a quick turnaround. 'Salsa Boy' will be hoping to pick up his ninth straight victory on Saturday and is expected to get his hands raised.

Verdict: Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage

Rodolfo Vieira hasn't found much success inside the octagon recently. 'The Black Belt Hunter' was edged out by Chris Curtis in June and is 1-2 in his last three outings.

Cody Brundage had an unsuccessful start to his promotional career, but bounced back in impressive fashion, picking up back-to-back first-round stoppage wins. The 28-year-old is coming off a knockout finish of Tresean Gore in July and is expected to carry that momentum into his next fight.

Verdict: Cody Brundage

Ion Cuțelaba vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Ion Cuțelaba has struggled for consistency throughout his UFC career. 'The Hulk' is coming off two straight first-round submission losses with his recent defeat coming against Johnny Walker in September.

Kennedy Nzechukwu suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time in his career through 2021-22. However, he bounced back in spectacular fashion, scoring a third-round TKO win over Karl Roberson in July. 'African Savage' is expected to continue his winning ways when he takes on Cutelaba on Saturday.

Verdict: Kennedy Nzechukwu

Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

Derrick Lewis's octagon career has been on a slide lately. 'The Black Beast' has gone 1-3 in his last four bouts and is fresh off a first-round TKO loss at the hands of Serghei Pavlovich in July.

Prior to that defeat, Lewis was viciously knocked out by Tai Tuivasa in February. The 37-year-old is in dire need of a victory to maintain his place in the top 10 rankings.

Serghei Spivac, meanwhile, has looked impressive of late with back-to-back finishes. In his most recent outing, 'The Polar Bear' dispatched Augusto Sakai with a second-round TKO and is expected to continue his strong run of form at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event on Saturday.

Verdict: Serghei Spivac

Poll : 0 votes