UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives - How you can legally watch the event

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green is set to go down this weekend at the UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. It promises to be an explosive event. The Fight Night will take place on February 26, 2022 and there are a number of interesting bouts on the card.

There are multiple crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives to watch the event, which have been listed below.

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green - Television and Live Streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The entire UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green event will be available for streaming on ESPN Plus. UFC events are priced at $74.99 for existing ESPN Plus subscribers. Plans are available at $74.99 per year.

The UFC Bundle is an excellent option for non-subscribers to get access to ESPN Plus at a pocket-friendly rate. It comes with a one-year subscription to the platform, along with access to UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green at $99.98.

The Disney Plus Bundle is another alternative that costs $83.98 in total, including the event, and $13.99 per month for access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and ad-inclusive Hulu.

The preliminary card will also be available on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN News, written as ESPNews, which is currently accessible via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. All of these platforms have their own subscriptions.

The early prelims are available for streaming on UFC Fight Pass as well, which is available at a cost of $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year. This will give you access to live UFC prelims and the full library of previous UFC and affiliate promotional fights.

United Kingdom

The UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes are available at £25, which can be canceled at any time. BT Broadband ownership is not required to purchase the passes.

However, those who want a long-term subscription added to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV packages can go for the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Furthermore, Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

India

In India, the UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green main card will be available for streaming live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green to headline February 26 UFC Fight Night event

Currently riding a nine-fight win streak, Islam Makhachev is one of the fastest-rising lightweights in the promotion. The Dagestani fighter is coming off three consecutive submission finishes of high-level opposition including Drew Dober, Thiago Moises, and Dan Hooker.

Makhachev has been touted by many as a serious title contender and a future champion. With his teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov now retired from active competition, Makhachev intends to take over the division with 'The Eagle' in his corner.

At this Saturday's Fight Night event, Makhachev was originally set to take on Beneil Dariush, who is ranked a spot above him. Unfortunately, Dariush pulled out of the bout due to a leg injury. Bobby Green has now stepped in for what will be a catchweight bout at 160 lb instead of the lightweight limit of 155 lb.

The 35-year-old Green fought just two weeks ago against Nasrat Haqparast and won the bout via a unanimous decision. While Green is unranked in the division, he is considered to be one of the most underappreciated fighters on the UFC roster and will be a tough challenge for Makhachev to overcome.

Edited by Aziel Karthak