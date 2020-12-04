UFC Fight Night predictions: Who will win the upcoming Hermansson vs. Vettori match

Two surging middleweight contenders will square off in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Vettori this Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Number 4-ranked middleweight contender Jack Hermansson will try to enter the title picture when he meets number 13-ranked contender Marvin Vettori, who is looking to break into the top-10.

Hermansson was originally scheduled to face Darren Till, but the latter was forced to pull out due to an injury. Up-and-coming prospect Kevin Holland stepped in to take Till's place, but also ended up pulling out after testing positive for COVID-19. Vettori stepped up on two weeks' notice to face Hermansson.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Vettori Main Event Prediction

Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori is an interesting matchup in the middleweight division, given the stakes it has for both fighters.

For Hermansson, the number 4-ranked contender, a win likely puts him in the conversation for the middleweight championship.

For Vettori, who's currently the 13th-ranked contender, a win over a highly-ranked opponent such as Hermansson will help him crack the top-10.

On paper, Vettori has the advantage on the ground, given his nine career wins by submission. Hermansson has shown vastly-improved submission defense however, as evidenced by his performances against BJJ aces such as Thales Leites and Jacare Souza.

In the striking department, Hermansson will have a slight advantage, and expect him to use that to pick the tough Vettori apart.

As tough as these two competitors are, it's likely that this one goes the distance, with Hermansson eking out a close decision win.

Prediction: Jack Hermansson by Decision

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Vettori Main Card Predictions

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Jamahal Hill (Light Heavyweight)

Unbeaten prospect Jamahal Hill has been impressive since debuting in the UFC via Dana White's Contender Series. In his first two Octagon outings, Hill decisioned Darko Stosic and knocked out Klidson Abreu.

After losing three of his last four bouts, OSP has gotten back on the winning track with a KO win over Alonzo Menifield.

OSP may have a bit of momentum behind him, but Hill could definitely bring the veteran back down to Earth with one punch.

Prediction: Jamahal Hill by KO

Montana de la Rosa vs. Taila Santos (Women's Flyweight)

Montana de la Rosa is coming off a decision loss to Vivane Araujo in her most recent Octagon appearance. Talia Santos meanwhile, earned her first win inside the Octagon, defeating Molly McCann.

Looking to avoid losses in three of his last four fights, de la Rosa will likely outwork Santos for the win.

Prediction: Montana de la Rosa by Decision

Roman Dolidze vs. John Allan (Light Heavyweight)

Undefeated Ukrainian Roman Dolidze announced his arrival into the UFC with a first-round TKO win over Khadis Ibragimov back in July. Unfortunately for the debuting John Allan, he will be welcomed into the Octagon who has won his last four fights by knockout.

Prediction: Roman Dolidze by TKO

Nate Landwehr vs. Movsar Evloev (Featherweight)

Undefeated Russian Movsar Evloev has been dominant since coming into the UFC in 2019. The former M-1 Global bantamweight champion won his first three fights by unanimous decision. He faces a tough test in fellow M-1 Global alum Nate Landwehr, who has won eight of his last nine. Landwehr is currently 1-1 in the UFC.

Still, Evloev has the edge in terms of UFC experience, and will likely grind out a decision win.

Predicion: Movsar Evloev by Decision