UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal live streaming details, TV channels, and match timings

The UFC brings to a close what's been a season full of ups and downs with a blockbuster fight night event.

UFC Vegas 17, the promotion's final event of the 2020 year, is headlined by a smashing welterweight contest between Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal.

Expect fireworks in the main event as #5 ranked contender Thompson looks to earn himself another title shot against #11 ranked Neal, who is on an impressive five-fight win streak inside the octagon.

In the co-headliner of the night, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo will take on surging contender Marlon Vera in a crucial bantamweight encounter. UFC Vegas 17 will take place at the promotion's APEX facility based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It will be a battle between two of the more lethal strikers in the 170lbs division as 'Wonderboy' and Neal lock horns on Saturday. A former two-time welterweight title challenger, Thompson returns to the octagon after more than a year. The last time Wonderboy stepped inside the cage was against Vicente Luque at UFC 244 in November 2019. Thompson picked up a unanimous decision victory in the back and forth contest. Wonderboy has two wins and three losses in his last five fights in the UFC.

Now, Stephen Thompson looks to prove that he is still good enough for another shot at the title by beating surging contender Neal at UFC Vegas 17.

Geoff Neal heads into the octagon this weekend in what is going to be the toughest test of his career yet. However, he is more than ready for the challenge. Neal is on a blistering five-fight win streak in the UFC and has seven stoppage victories in his last nine fights. With a win against Wonderboy, Neal will surely find himself in the title conversation at the 170lbs division.

Here is everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 17.

What time does UFC Vegas 17 begin?

In the United States, the preliminary card for UFC Vegas 17 begins on Saturday, December 19 at 4:00 PM ET, while the main card commences from 7:00 PM ET.

In India, the preliminary card for UFC Vegas 17 begins on Sunday, December 20 at 2:30 AM IST, while the main card begins at 5:30 AM IST.

Where can I watch UFC Vegas 17?

In the United States, both the preliminary and the main cards will be aired live on ESPN and ESPN+, in English and Spanish. The main card will be telecast live in India on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live on Sony LIV.

Who else is fighting on the UFC Vegas 17 card?

Main Card

Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal

Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera

Khaos Williams vs. Michel Pereira

Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font

Marcin Tybura vs. Greg Hardy

Preliminary Card

Anthony Pettis vs. Alex Morono

Sijara Eubanks vs. Pannie Kianzad

Deron Winn vs. Antonio Arroyo

Gillian Robertson vs. Taila Santos

Tafon Nchukwi vs Jamie Pickett

Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden

Rick Glenn vs. Carlton Minus