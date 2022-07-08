UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, July 9, 2022?

The UFC is returning to its Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada for its next Fight Night offering, UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev. The event is set to go down on Saturday, July 9 with a series of intriguing matchups lined up for the fight fans.

The fight card will be headlined by a much-anticipated lightweight showdown between No.10-ranked lightweight Rafael Fiziev and the No.7-ranked Rafael dos Anjos.

In the co-headliner, Caio Borralho will take on Armen Petrosyan in what promises to be a highly entertaining middleweight bout. Both fighters will be making their second UFC appearances and will look to secure a statement win.

In another intriguing matchup, Said Nurmagomedov will return to action aiming for his third consecutive stoppage win against Douglas Silva de Andrade. The Brazilian is also coming off back-to-back victories and will be equally determined to produce a strong performance against the Dagestani prospect.

Also on the card, Chase Sherman will lock horns with Jared Vanderaa in a heavyweight showdown. Both men are on a lengthy losing skid and are in dire need of a win this Saturday.

The potential main card opener will see Michael Johnson go head-to-head against Jamie Mullarkey in a lightweight showdown. 'The Menace' will be hoping to score his second straight win after snapping his four-fight skid in his last octagon outing in May.

UFC Fight Night: Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev look to move up the pecking order at 155lbs

Rafael dos Anjos lost the lightweight gold to Eddie Alvarez in July 2016. Six years later, the former champion seems hungry for more success as he looks set for another run at the 155-pound title, which is currently vacant.

The Brazilian is currently riding a two-fight win streak and a third straight win over Fiziev could certainly insert the former titleholder back into the title conversation at lightweight. However, this will be one of the tougher challenges Dos Anjos has faced recently.

Watch UFC Vegas 58 Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev fight promo below:

Fiziev is riding a five-fight win streak in the promotion. The 29-year-old is aware of the opportunity that stands before him and will do everything in his power to seize it. A strong showing from the Kazakh fighter could see him climb up the rankings and potentially elevate him into another high-profile matchup in the division.

That said, the main event bout at this week's Fight Night will be a pivotal matchup for the duo. Both lightweights will look to pick up a convincing win to move up the pecking order.

