UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, March 29, 2025?

The UFC has put forth one exciting card after another after starting the New Year off in style. The world's premier MMA organization would be looking to continue its success story, closing out the month of March in a similarly thrilling fashion.

The promotion's previous event saw it travel to London for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and rising star Sean Brady. It ended with Brady securing a dominant submission victory against Edwards and solidifying his path to secure welterweight gold.

Well, the UFC's next event would see the U.S.-headquartered MMA organization travel to Mexico for a UFC Fight Night card.

Is there a UFC fight tonight (March 29, 2025)?

The UFC Mexico City (aka UFC on ESPN: Moreno vs. Erceg) event is set to transpire at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. As per the UFC's latest listings, the UFC Mexico City event starts with its prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on Saturday, March 29, 2025. The main card starts at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

The event's headlining match has former two-time UFC flyweight titleholder Brandon Moreno taking on Australia's Steve Erceg, who'd previously challenged for the flyweight title once and come up short. The Mexican has been on a quest to reclaim his throne, and the belief is that he could insert himself into the title conversation with an impressive win over Erceg.

On the other hand, Erceg is coming off the very first stoppage defeat of his professional MMA career. He was finished via first-round TKO against Kai Kara-France in 2024. Considering the variables at play, the upcoming fight is a significant one for Erceg, as a win over a former champion could help him revitalize his title aspirations.

Additionally, the UFC Mexico City co-headlining match pits surging lightweights against one another. Mexico's Manuel Torres is booked to clash against America's Drew Dober in a fight that many fans expect to deliver fireworks. Torres' latest octagon outing ended in him getting knocked out by Ignacio Bahamondes. As for Dober, he's coming off a TKO loss against Jean Silva.

Both co-headliners would be in search of the win, and given the stylistic clash, many foresee the two combatants leaving it all inside the octagon come fight night. A win for Dober would help him break through toward the ever-elusive upper echelons of the UFC's lightweight division. Alternatively, a win for Torres could arguably be the biggest of his career thus far.

Furthermore, the card also boasts other exciting matchups featuring fan-favorite fighters such as Kelvin Gastelum, Raul Rosas Jr., and more.

Per the UFC's latest updates, the UFC Mexico City fight card is as follows:

Main card

Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg (flyweight)

Manuel Torres vs. Drew Dober (lightweight)

Kevin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer (middleweight)

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Vince Morales (bantamweight)

David Martinez vs. Saimon Oliveira (bantamweight)

Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas (flyweight)

Preliminary card

Edgar Chairez vs. C.J. Vergara (flyweight)

Jose Daniel Medina vs. Ateba Gautier (middleweight)

Christian Rodriguez vs. Melquizael Costa (featherweight)

Loopy Godinez vs. Julia Polastri (women's strawweight)

Rafa Garcia vs. Vinc Pichel (lightweight)

Jamall Emmers vs. Gabriel Miranda (featherweight)

Marquel Mederos vs. Austin Hubbard (lightweight)

Check out Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg fight preview below:

