One UFC fighter shared a recent encounter with an anti-doping agent in the bathroom that he'd rather have avoided. Elsewhere, Islam Makhachev broke a record of Conor McGregor, but not inside the octagon.

Sportskeeda MMA is back with today's top combat sports news.

UFC's Thiago Moises describes "awkward" encounter with anti-doping agent

It is a rule that when officials from the anti-doping agency drop in for samples, the athletes have to pass urine with the agent present to make sure there is no foul play or fraudulence involved.

Thiago Moises was in such a situation recently, but it was made more awkward for him by his dog.

Taking to X, the UFC lightweight contender shared that an official from UFC's new drug testing partner, Drug Free Sport International, recently visited him for a random test. He wrote:

"So this happened.. While I was doing the anti doping (peeing in front of the anti doping guy) my dog came in to the bathroom. I was trying to concentrate to pee with another man looking at it, and he just wanted to start a conversation about my dog.That was awkward."

Expand Tweet

Islam Makhachev punches harder than Conor McGregor

Ali Abdelaziz shared a video of Islam Makhachev scoring 973 on an arcade punching machine, which is nearly a hundred units higher than what Conor McGregor scored last year.

His manager sent a message to Dustin Poirier, who Makhachev fights at UFC 302, in the caption:

"June 1 going down @ufc @MAKHACHEVMMA UFC 302

Expand Tweet

Trying out the punching machine at his Dublin pub, Black Forge Inn, McGregor initially scored just one. He claimed that he had broken the machine "twice", suggesting that he caused it to malfunction before as well. However, on the second attempt, he registered 860 points, just a few numbers shy of the machine's highest score of 879.

Read the reactions to Makhachev's record here.

Ryan Garcia teases next fight

Ryan Garcia and Errol Spence Jr. recently traded barbs on social media, which ended in 'Kingry' claiming they have a fight booked. Before that, Garcia tried to incite Spence Jr. by mentioning the latter's girlfriend.

In a string of tweets, Garcia wrote:

"F*ck you before I steal your girl b*tch."

"Errol Spence girl wassup baby. I know he ain't treating you right."

"Let’s see this pu**y’s next move. Won’t do shit, I DM’d his girl and he didn’t do anything. I’m calling him out and there’s no offer. Errol Spence, I welcome the challenge. 160."

Eventually, Garcia said that Oscar De La Hoya had been "notified" of a fight with Spence Jr. It would go down on Aug. 10 at the AT&T Stadium in front of a "SELL OUT CROWD."

Expand Tweet

Read all of Garcia's tweets here.