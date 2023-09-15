Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

#3. Cortney Casey suspended for 4 months by USADA

UFC flyweight Cortney Casey has been handed a four-month suspension over a self-reported case of violation.

USADA announced the sanction on Thursday. According to the statement by the agency, Casey revealed the use of BPC-157, a banned pentadecapeptide that has been "investigated for inflammatory bowel disease and soft tissue healing."

Casey admitted that she was prescribed a medication with the substance by a doctor for a medical condition. A Therapeutic Use Exemption was not applicable in her case. However, thanks to her self-declaration and cooperation, she was eligible for a suspension reduction.

Casey's 4-month ban starts retroactively from June 1, so she'll be eligible to fight from October 1. She is a veteran of 15 UFC fights, losing 9 and winning the rest. In her last outing, she dropped a decision to Antonina Shevchenko.

#2. Derek Brunson is no more with the UFC

According to reports by multiple journalists and media outlets, the UFC has let go of Derek Brunson and removed him from their roster. It was reported that the exit was mutually agreed upon.

Shortly after the news of his free agency was reported, Brunson posted a cryptic tweet tagging Jake Paul, hinting that he was interested in fighting the YouTuber. He has previously indulged in Twitter back and forth with Paul as well.

After building a streak of five wins in the UFC, Brunson suffered two back-to-back knockouts at the hands of Jared Cannonier and Dricus Du Plessis in the last two years. With the chances of him fighting for the title dim in the near future, it may have been a voluntary decision on his part to try out free agency and even dip his toes in influencer boxing.

#1. New footage emerges after Bryce Mitchell's latest accusations against ex-girlfriend

Bryce Mitchell took to social media a few days ago to accuse his ex-girlfriend Kish Jones of vandalism. He said that she had destroyed his fruit trees and ransacked his home. He pleaded with his neighbors to help him and not give any business to Jones, who owns a tattoo shop in Mitchell's locality, Searcy, Arkansas. In the plea, he also said he feared for his life.

In the latest development to the story, video footage has emerged in which Mitchell is seen smashing Jones' glass door. The clip was obtained and shared by MMA journalist Amy Kaplan of FansidedMMA.

In the video, Mitchell shatters the glass in the door while banging on it and asks Jones to return his dog. In response, a woman's voice, presumably Jones, is heard saying:

"She doesn't wanna come. She's afraid of you... You just busted my glass. I have everything on video. I'm afraid to leave."

