MMA News Roundup: UFC fighter uses F1 star's win to slam Israel Adesanya's critics, Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva dubbed a "real fight," Paddy Pimblett receives Rolex gift from Drake

#3. UFC standout cites Max Verstappen's latest F1 win to throw shade as Israel Adesanya's haters

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya

Dan Hooker threw shade at Israel Adesanya's critics by comparing the UFC middleweight champ's dominance to Formula One world champion Max Verstappen's latest win.

Over the past several months, 'The Last Stylebender' has received backlash for his technical style, which many fans deem to be boring. In response to the criticisms, Adesanya's City Kickboxing teammate took to Twitter to write:

"I mean, you’re winning and all, but you’re playing it to safe. If you were really that good you would hit the wall a couple times or at least slow down to let someone else catch up. As a fan it would just make it more exciting to watch."

Dan Hangman Hooker @danthehangman



As a fan it would just make it more exciting to watch. 🙄 Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen



We’ll keep pushing as we want more of these, starting next week in Zandvoort This win completes a perfect weekend for us @redbullracing . The car was unreal today, it felt like a rocketshipWe’ll keep pushing as we want more of these, starting next week in Zandvoort This win completes a perfect weekend for us @redbullracing. The car was unreal today, it felt like a rocketship 🚀We’ll keep pushing as we want more of these, starting next week in Zandvoort https://t.co/D3uQAZm3lE I mean you’re winning and all but you’re playing it to safe. If you were really that good you would hit the wall a couple times or at least slow down to let someone else catch up.As a fan it would just make it more exciting to watch. 🙄 twitter.com/max33verstappe… I mean you’re winning and all but you’re playing it to safe. If you were really that good you would hit the wall a couple times or at least slow down to let someone else catch up. As a fan it would just make it more exciting to watch. 🙄 twitter.com/max33verstappe…

#2. Dana White weighs in on rumored Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul bout

Jake Paul (left) and Anderson Silva (right)

Dana White recently weighed in on the rumored Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul boxing match.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported that discussions about a potential matchup between the MMA legend and the YouTuber turned boxer are "serious and ongoing." However, Helwani clarified that nothing is finalized for the time being.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul pro boxing match discussions are serious and ongoing but nothing is official right now, sources say.



Fight would be contested at 185 pounds, I’m told. Developing story. We should know more by the end of the week. Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul pro boxing match discussions are serious and ongoing but nothing is official right now, sources say.Fight would be contested at 185 pounds, I’m told. Developing story. We should know more by the end of the week.

Speaking to the media after the most recent Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) card, the UFC president was asked for his comments about the matchup. Here's what White had to say:

"If he's really fighting Anderson Silva, if that's true, it's about time. He's got a real fight on his hands there, regardless of how old Anderson is."

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



"It's about time. He's got a real fight on his hands here." 🥊



More: Dana White reluctantly reacts to reports of a @JakePaul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match."It's about time. He's got a real fight on his hands here." 🥊More: bit.ly/3PWE6uw Dana White reluctantly reacts to reports of a @JakePaul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match."It's about time. He's got a real fight on his hands here." 🥊More: bit.ly/3PWE6uw https://t.co/TTGa3wGc9n

#1. Paddy Pimblett receives a Rolex watch from Drake

Paddy Pimblett reacts to Drake's gift

Drake made good on his promise to gift Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann luxurious presents. This comes after the Canadian rap star vowed to give the duo a pair of Rolex watches after they helped him win a bet.

Pimblett was awestruck as he received Drake's present. Fortunately, his reaction was filmed and uploaded on social media for UFC fans to see. 'The Baddy' took to Instagram to extend his gratitude to the rapper:

"A what?... Oh, s***! Oh my... Belter! Thank you very much. Nice one for that Drake. Thank you very much. He said he’d get us a Rolex and he’s got us one."

