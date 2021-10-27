5 UFC fighters who became fan favorites because of one fight

Sometimes it only takes one UFC fight to become a fan favorite. Fighters across various weight classes have emerged as crowd-pleasers, and in the process, have become endearing characters of the sport. Commanding an audience is essential to building a following in one of the toughest fighting organizations in the world.

Since UFC 1, fighters have adopted styles to please crowds, but seldom are the inherent skills and qualities they possess enough to push them into a special stratosphere of entertainment. One would think a convincing knockout or finish would be enough to become a fan favorite, though, in some instances, it's just a case of having the right dance partners.

With a roster comprising hundreds of fighters, certain UFC athletes have stuck out among the pack. Following bonuses, fame and notoriety, some athletes have made legitimate sacrifices to emerge as favorites within the UFC.

Today, we examine five UFC fighters who have established themselves as fan favorites following just one fight with the organization.

#5. Former UFC champion Robbie Lawler

Robbie Lawler was a well-known commodity before his second fight with Rory MacDonald. However, the former welterweight champion cemented himself as a fan favorite following a dramatic 2015 rematch with Canada's MacDonald. Closely contested, Robbie Lawler pulled away in the fourth frame of the five-round title fight after gathering momentum.

In his first defense as the 170-pound champion, Lawler showed heart and determination when met with adversity. Despite struggling with MacDonald's striking early on, 'Ruthless' pushed through the pain to deliver one of the most legendary 170-pound title fights in history.

After securing a TKO victory in the fifth round, a mythical energy surrounded 'Ruthless'. During his reign as champion in 2015, many were convinced that the only way to take his title would be an early finish. Lawler's ability to push the pace in championship rounds turned him into a fan favorite and the boogeyman all at once.

Even in 2021, Robbie Lawler is still mixing it up with the some of the best the UFC has to offer. The former champion recently faced Nick Diaz in a rematch seventeen years after their initial contest. Lawler walked down the cult star like a T-1000 from Terminator. In the end, the former champion would exact revenge with a TKO victory when Diaz refused to stand up after succumbing to Lawler's power.

