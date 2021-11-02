5 UFC fighters who made death threats to their rivals

Emotions often run high in a sport as demanding as MMA. At UFC 245, for instance, referee Marc Goddard's decision to stop the Colby Covington vs. Kamaru Usman fight garnered much attention. Covington was furious at Goddard's decision and did not shy away from calling him out.

Colby Covington @ColbyCovMMA Normally people do their fucking in the bedroom, not the octagon @marcgoddard_uk ! I go in there to kill or be killed. You robbed me of that. You robbed the people of a fair fight. You should be ashamed of yourself. Fake nut shot. Fake eye poke. Fake stoppage. Fake ref. #ufc245 Normally people do their fucking in the bedroom, not the octagon @marcgoddard_uk! I go in there to kill or be killed. You robbed me of that. You robbed the people of a fair fight. You should be ashamed of yourself. Fake nut shot. Fake eye poke. Fake stoppage. Fake ref. #ufc245

On a podcast with Dan Hardy, Goddard opened up about the death threats he received from many of Covington's fans following the bout. It's fair to say that fans and fighters may cross the line when it comes to MMA.

The world of UFC has seen many rivalries over the years. From intense trash talk to bloody wars in the octagon, the UFC has been privy to it all. It's this intensity that fuels the popularity of Dana White's promotion.

In the age of social media, UFC fighters are now known to exchange verbal blows online. These messages, available for the world to see, often take dark turns. There have been instances of fighters threatening the lives of their rivals.

This article will look at five such instances between UFC fighters.

#5. Conor McGregor to Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson was a recipient of one of multiple Conor McGregor death threats.

Ferguson took a jab at the Irishman on Twitter. 'El Cucuy' mentioned having something along the lines of "unfinished business" with the Irishman. McGregor, predictably, did not take too kindly to this.

Check out Tony Ferguson's post below:

During a QnA session on Twitter, Conor retaliated by calling his opponents "clowns," presumably talking about Tony Ferguson.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

My man!

These clowns are fucked when I get back. Laney Cole Bay Bay!! @PrinceLaney This man is never fighting professionally mixed martial arts. Look at how big he’s gotten. Boxing?? May be down the line. But he’s not getting a cage that big. Absolutely not. twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM… This man is never fighting professionally mixed martial arts. Look at how big he’s gotten. Boxing?? May be down the line. But he’s not getting a cage that big. Absolutely not. twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM… All I read was “look how big he has gotten”My man!These clowns are fucked when I get back. twitter.com/PrinceLaney/st… All I read was “look how big he has gotten” My man! These clowns are fucked when I get back. twitter.com/PrinceLaney/st…

Ferguson shot back, accusing McGregor of being on growth hormones to look beefed up. He continued his rant, calling Conor "mentally weak" and "fragile."

"Taking Growth Hormone Will Do That To Someone’s Build. You’re Mentally Weak & Your Leg Is Compromised. Your Fragile, Frail & Breakable. That GH Gon’ Make U Break Kid. Keep Pumpin’ Ya Chest Ya Cheat. Not The 1st Time God Punished You. You Like Picking On People And DJ’s? WTF P****"

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT @TheNotoriousMMA Taking Growth Hormone Will Do That To Someone’s Build. You’re Mentally Weak & Your Leg Is Compromised. Your Fragile, Frail & Breakable. That GH Gon’ Make U Break Kid. Keep Pumpin’ Ya Chest Ya Cheat. Not The 1st Time God Punished You. You Like Picking On People And DJ’s? WTF Pussy @TheNotoriousMMA Taking Growth Hormone Will Do That To Someone’s Build. You’re Mentally Weak & Your Leg Is Compromised. Your Fragile, Frail & Breakable. That GH Gon’ Make U Break Kid. Keep Pumpin’ Ya Chest Ya Cheat. Not The 1st Time God Punished You. You Like Picking On People And DJ’s? WTF Pussy https://t.co/mtYmMRWU4r

Ferguson's remarks made Conor McGregor go ballistic. In a now-deleted tweet, he threatened to kill 'El Cucuy' in the octagon. Addressing Tony Ferguson, McGregor wrote:

"Me and you are fighting one day mate and I gonna end your life in there full of it. Sauce. Money. Power. I already won all the belts and the money in this game I just wanna kill one of yous rats in there now it’s the only thing left for me to do. And Watch me do it. Only on PPV."

Check out a screenshot of Conor McGregor's now-deleted tweet:

Conor McGregor's deleted tweet about Tony Ferguson.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Utathya Ghosh