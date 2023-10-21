MMA

“UFC should fire him right now” - Doctor's attempt to deny Victor Henry's low blow sparks fury in MMA community

By Scott Newman
Modified Oct 21, 2023 18:46 GMT
Victor Henry’s fight with Javid Basharat was largely flying under the radar going into UFC 294 tonight. After a controversial ending, though, the bout has quickly become a major talking point on social media.

The fight ended in unfortunate fashion in the second round, when Basharat landed a pretty clear groin kick, causing Henry to collapse in pain.

However, despite Victor Henry clearly suffering a low blow, the cage-side doctor simply didn’t seem convinced that was the case. Instead, he told Henry that the kick hadn’t landed to the groin.

Eventually, the fight was called off and declared a No Contest due to the unintentional low blow, but unsurprisingly, fans have been quick to jump on the doctor ever since.

Twitter user @PlusSizedBatman and @mmavortexreport both felt like the doctor should never return to the UFC.

“UFC should fire him right now and get a new one immediately. #UFC 294”
“Doctor needs to be fired”

@FIGHThead75 seemed to feel the same way.

“My goodness I’ve never in my life seen a doctor act like that. If I’m Dana I’m getting another doctor in that building immediatly (sic) and that dude is out the building”

@RoshanLuitel8 had a very harsh label for the doctor.

“Quack?”

@MMAbonehead labeled the situation “ridiculous”.

“Completely ridiculous for the dr to tell him that he wasn’t hit in the balls”

@mikepryer1974, though, seemed to agree with the doctor and suggested the Victor Henry low blow had actually hit his thigh.

“Bro that was a shot to the thigh...even ppl who get direct shot don’t throw themselves around like that...just my opinion tho”

@ChinnyGamingYT had just one word, while @SonnyL7137 made a guess at the aftermath of the Victor Henry low blow.

“Fired”
“Ruptured testicle”

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
