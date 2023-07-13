Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we discuss Francis Ngannou's foray into boxing, Ronda Rousey's potential return, and more.

#3. UFC Vegas 77 loses heavyweight matchup due to positive drug test

Walt Harris has been forced to pull out of this weekend's fight night card after testing positive for a banned substance. He was set to fight Josh Parisian in a heavyweight matchup.

Harris himself revealed the news on his social media. He also admitted that it came from a supplement that he had used his entire career without prior knowledge that it was banned by USADA. The agency has since confirmed the news to multiple media outlets.

In the statement, Harris apologized to his opponent and promised a quick comeback once the matter was resolved.

Parisian showed class in his response and voiced support for Harris in the comments section.

"Hey, brother! I am sorry this happened, not just for myself, but for you, too. I’m honestly a huge fan of yours and I hope you’re able to get this figured out. Someone suggested to us that it was a family emergency and I’m incredibly grateful that it wasn’t that."

Harris has previously popped for LGD-4033, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) like ostarine. He faced a temporary suspension by the California Commission for the same.

#2. Chelsea Chandler has heard Ronda Rousey's coming back

There have been some talks recently about Ronda Rousey coming back to the UFC now that Amanda Nunes has retired. The report that she will be departing from WWE soon has further fueled the rumor.

She also endorsed DraftKings' UFC 290 odds recently.

Furthermore, women's featherweight Chelsea Chandler let slip during this weekend's pre-fight press conference that she has been hearing about Rousey's return:

“I’ve been hearing that Ronda is coming back, and I’ve heard she’s coming back at 145...”

Interestingly, the same was said by Henry Cejudo's coach Eric Albarracin not too long ago.

#1. Dana White may have tried to "mess up" Francis Ngannou's chances at the Tyson Fury fight

Six months after his departure from the UFC, Francis Ngannou finally has done what was deemed to be impossible. The former heavyweight champion will be making his boxing debut against Tyson Fury on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

However, the UFC may have tried to 'mess up' Ngannou's chances at the multi-million dollar deal, according to his manager.

In a chat on The MMA Hour, host Ariel Helwani asked manager Marquel Martin about Dana White getting behind Jon Jones' attempt to fight Tyson Fury after refusing to book the same for Francis Ngannou for two years.

Martin said:

"I think they really just wanted to mess up our chances, to be quite honest. I think, for whatever reason, there's a sour taste in their mouth when it comes to Francis. They don't want Francis to be able to have that opportunity. I think that was clear to us for a while."

Check out Marquel Martin's comments below (starting at the 4:05 mark):

The boxing match with Fury is seemingly earning Ngannou multiples of what he was making in the UFC.

