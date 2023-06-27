Ronda Rousey urged to make UFC return but not in Julianna Pena's weight class

Former bantamweight titleholder Ronda Rousey has not fought in the UFC since her 2016 loss to Amanda Nunes.

Since then, ‘Rowdy’ has moved into WWE, and until recently, appeared to be firmly retired from MMA.

However, earlier this month saw Nunes announce her retirement following her win over Irene Aldana at UFC 289. Since then, rumours have begun to swirl around about Rousey making a return to fight for the now-vacant bantamweight title, perhaps against former titleholder Julianna Pena.

One MMA personality who has other ideas for Ronda Rousey’s potential UFC comeback, though, is Eric Albarracin, who coaches former UFC bantamweight kingpin Henry Cejudo.

In a recent social media post, the wrestling coach suggested that rather than make a comeback at 135 pounds, Rousey should instead return as a featherweight.

Albarracin’s post, via LowKick MMA on Facebook, stated the following:

“Should be at 145lbs. To save the weight class.”

Eric Albarracin recently commented on a potential Ronda Rousey UFC comeback

However, it was suggested by Dana White in the aftermath of UFC 289 that the women’s featherweight division is likely to be scrapped following Nunes’ retirement.

As of the time of writing, the division has just six active fighters competing on the roster, so to see this decision confirmed in the near future would not be a surprise. Therefore, it’s unlikely that Rousey would follow Albarracin’s advice.

Ronda Rousey UFC comeback: What did Jon Anik say about it?

A return to the UFC from former bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey would undoubtedly mean big business, as ‘Rowdy’ was positioned as one of the promotion’s top stars prior to her retirement.

However, one person who seems to have mixed feelings about the idea of Rousey jumping straight back into a title shot is the UFC’s play-by-play commentator Jon Anik.

Anik had the following to say about a potential Rousey comeback in a recent interview with journalist Mike Heck:

“In a true meritocracy, that just is not gonna sit well with me nor the athletes that have been donating blood, sweat and tears to MMA over the last several years. If anyone is worthy of that type of opportunity, it’s probably Ronda. I do believe that she would be competitive because she wouldn’t enter that setting without the guarantee that she would be competitive. But I didn’t like that Henry Cejudo came back and cut the line of a bunch of [bantamweights] that have been active. It would be hypocritical for me to say, ‘absolutely, let’s elevate Rousey and have her return!’”

Catch the interview below:

Rousey herself has not commented on these rumours, although she has stated in the past that she’d return for a fight with former Strikeforce star Gina Carano, who is now arguably better known for her acting career.

Poll : 0 votes