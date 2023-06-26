Will Ronda Rousey make UFC return for Amanda Nunes' vacant belt? 'Rowdy' has already named the only opponent she'll come back for

Discussions surrounding Ronda Rousey's potential return to the UFC have been revived thanks to recent statements from UFC color commentator Jon Anik. Rousey, the inaugural women's 135-pound champion in the UFC, has been backed as a viable contender for the vacant bantamweight championship following Amanda Nunes' retirement.

Despite some skepticism about the merit of Ronda Rousey getting an immediate title shot, Anik is confident that 'Rowdy' would seize the opportunity and give it her all. Interestingly, amidst the speculation surrounding Rousey's UFC return, the 36-year-old had previously revealed in an interview about the only fight that ignites her desire to compete inside the octagon again.

During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Ronda Rousey revealed that she would love to face women's MMA pioneer Gina Carano, expressing her lifelong appreciation for the 41-year-old. Rousey stated:

"I've said it a million times, it's not like it's something new, [I would come back] for Gina, man, Gina Carano. She's the reason why I got into fighting, she's the reason why I knew it was a possibility, I will always be forever grateful."

Rousey added:

"And if she ever was like 'Ronda, I want to fight you tomorrow at 205 pounds,' whatever the hell she wants. If she wanted to come into my backyard, do a Rocky thing and we just do it in the backyard, I don't care. I will fight Gina wherever she wants and if she doesn't want to forever, I'll leave that offer there. It's a respect thing, not a fu*k you I'm coming to get you... I love her... Thank you Gina for everything you've done."

Catch Ronda Rousey's comments below (30:00):

Why does Jon Anik have a problem with Ronda Rousey getting an immediate title shot?

Jon Anik recently claimed that it would be unfair to the top contenders of the UFC women's bantamweight division if Ronda Rousey cuts the line and gets handed an immediate title shot.

Rousey was last seen inside the octagon against Amanda Nunes, which resulted in a first-round TKO loss. While Anik recognizes Rousey's competitive spirit, he emphasized the need for a level playing field to make things fair.

Speaking in a recent interview with MMA journalist Mike Heck, Anik stated:

"In a true meritocracy that just is not gonna sit well with me nor the athletes that have been donating blood, sweat and tears to MMA over the last several years. If anyone is worthy of that type of opportunity, it's probably Ronda. I do believe that she would be competitive because she wouldn't enter that setting without the guarantee that she would be competitive. But I didn't like that Henry Cejudo came back and cut the line of a bunch of [bantamweight fighters] that have been active. It would be hypocritical for me to say, 'Absolutely, let's elevate Rousey and have her return!'"

Catch Anik's comments below (12:45):

