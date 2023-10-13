Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss Hunter Campbell's scathing response to USADA, the heated Dillon Danis-Logan Paul face-off, and more.

#3. UFC hires former FBI agent for new drug test program

After the strained partnership with USADA runs its course on December 31, 2023, the UFC will be teaming up with a new organization, Drug Free Sport International, to continue its anti-doping program.

Addressing the controversial split, UFC's executive VP and Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell slammed USADA for using Conor McGregor as a "media vehicle to advance a fake narrative."

He also stated that it was the UFC that initiated the split prior to USADA's scathing statement about McGregor and their business partnership on the whole. In a conversation with Pat McAfee, Dana White blasted USADA for a 'scumbag move'.

In a surprising move, the promotion hired George Piro, a former FBI agent, to serve as the program's independent administrator. The Lebanese-American is best known for leading the interrogation of Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein after the latter's arrest in 2003.

Piro is also a long-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu enthusiast and has been training under the ex-MMA fighter Wilson Gouveia at American Top Team.

Read more about his life and his new role here.

#2. Dillon Danis cuts up Logan Paul with a flying microphone

During the Misfits Boxing pre-fight press conference on Thursday, Logan Paul took everyone by surprise by tossing a water bottle in Dillon Danis' direction. Danis retaliated by hurling the microphone he was holding right at Paul's face, which opened him up around his left eye.

The incident immediately sparked rumors that Paul was out of the fight due to the injury. Adding fuel to the speculations, Danis engaged in a face-off with the backup fighter, Mike Perry.

However, Logan Paul was quick to clarify that the fight was still on and he was very much competing in their grudge match, which has now boiled over into an ugly rivalry.

Take a look at the confrontation below:

Expand Tweet

#1. Conor McGregor aims offensive insult at welterweight veteran

Conor McGregor has yet again picked a beef with a fighter he has never fought and presumably never will.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, 'The Notorious' shared a picture of Gilbert Burns, and labeled him a 'fat lesbian'.

He wrote:

"Gilbert "the fat lesbian" Durino."

McGregor has since deleted the tweet, but the UFC world was quick to get a hold of a screenshot.

Derek Brunson hilariously said:

"That boy went after two demographics in 1 sentence... damn."

Read all the other comments here.