"That boy went after two demographics in 1 sentence" - Conor McGregor's "fat lesbian" callout of Gilbert Burns has former UFC vet in splits

Former UFC fighter Derek Brunson was caught off guard by Conor McGregor’s insult toward Gilbert Burns.

Over his legendary fighting career, McGregor has never been shy of calling out people on social media. The former two-division UFC champion’s latest target was Gilbert Burns, who made a joke about ‘The Notorious’ regarding the UFC’s upcoming separation from USADA.

McGregor took to Twitter and shared a photo of Burns with the caption saying:

“Gilbert "the fat lesbian" durino”

Since then, ‘The Notorious’ has deleted the tweet, but not before hundreds of thousands of people saw it. Newly signed PFL fighter Derek Brunson had the following response to what McGregor had to say:

“That boy went after two demographics in 1 sentence … d*mn”

Burns also responded to McGregor’s callout with the following message:

“I know you never would fight me and it’s all good, but you keep running your mouth pull up to a sparring than @TheNotoriousMMA”

Gilbert Burns last fought on May 6, suffering a unanimous decision loss against Belal Muhammad. Burns attempted to capitalize on the short-notice opportunity, but he ultimately suffered multiple muscle tears in his shoulder and had his two-fight winning streak snapped.

With that said Burns proved once again that he’s not afraid to take a risk to pursue greatness.

Conor McGregor confirms he’s back in the USADA testing pool

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since losing against Dustin Poirier for the second consecutive time in July 2021. The fight was ended due to a severe leg injury, leading to a lengthy recovery process for the Irish superstar.

After months of back-and-forth with USADA, McGregor has officially rejoined the random drug-testing pool, confirming he’s closing in on a return to the Octagon. ‘The Notorious’ shared an email on Twitter that’s assumed to be from USADA, with the following quote being shown:

“Dear Conor McGregor, The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) would like to take a moment to welcome you back as a member of the UFC Registered Testing Pool (RTP).”

It turns out Conor McGregor’s issues with USADA could have led to a drastic change in the UFC landscape. Following McGregor rejoining the testing pool, USADA announced their partnership with the UFC will end on January 1, 2024.

As for McGregor, he’s still expected to fight Michael Chandler in early 2024.

