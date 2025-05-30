  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  UFC icon questions Merab Dvalishvili's title win, Belal Muhammad fires back at Nate Diaz, Jon Jones talks overturning sole loss: MMA News Roundup

UFC icon questions Merab Dvalishvili's title win, Belal Muhammad fires back at Nate Diaz, Jon Jones talks overturning sole loss: MMA News Roundup

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified May 30, 2025 21:23 GMT
UFC 311 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California - Source: Getty
Merab Dvalishvili's championship success is questioned by a UFC icon. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

The UFC is once again front and center in this edition of Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup. A legend of the promotion recently raised questions regarding Merab Dvalishvili's championship success, while ex-welterweight kingpin Belal Muhammad has found himself in a war of words with Nate Diaz.

Elsewhere, Jon Jones has once again shared his thoughts on his controversial loss to Matt Hamill.

Merab Dvalishvili's UFC championship success is put under a microscope

UFC icon Chael Sonnen is known for making mountains out of molehills, and this time he used his gift of gab to offer a curious take on Merab Dvalishvili's bantamweight title win at UFC 306, which he believes was overshadowed by the mere fact of Sean O'Malley being his opponent.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"That was really the one that made it. That was really the one that made it. The Sphere fight, that was made by O'Malley. The victory just happened. The one that made it, I was there, I was there in person."

Check out Chael Sonnen's take on Merab Dvalishvili below (7:29):

youtube-cover

While O'Malley was certainly the bigger star heading into the bout, he was beaten rather convincingly, and the MMA fandom appears to have turned on him due to his undeserved title shot ahead of UFC 316.

Belal Muhammad and Nate Diaz butt heads

MMA star Nate Diaz is one of the most opinionated figures in the sport. Recently, Diaz made the sensational claim that he believes he could defeat Belal Muhammad after watching 'Remember the Name' lose to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.

Naturally, 'Remember the Name' took to X with a response. He said:

"Must be on the same c**e as Conor [McGregor]"

Check out Belal Muhammad's post below:

Jon Jones reflects on loss to Matt Hamill

In a recent appearance on the DeepCut podcast, Jon Jones touched on his disqualification loss to Matt Hamill, which was caused by his use of 12-6 elbows, which were illegal at the time. Now that they're legal, Jones was asked about overturning the result of the loss, and he said the following:

"The promoter in me says that that one should be removed from my record. That way, I could be truly marketed as an undefeated fighter. But the athlete in me knows that rules are rules, and at the time when I was disqualified, 12-6 elbows were illegal. So, I broke the rule and I paid the cost by having a loss."

Check out Jon Jones' thoughts on his DQ loss below (1:18:36):

youtube-cover
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

