UFC icon raises concerns about Alexander Volkanovski, Ilia Topuria appears on Joe Rogan's show, Conor McGregor eyes mayoral post: MMA News Roundup

The UFC is at the center of Sportskeeda's latest MMA News Roundup. Alexander Volkanovski's return to championship form has drawn scrutiny from a legend of he sport. Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria recently made his JRE MMA Show debut on episode #166 of tthe podcast.

Elsewhere, Conor McGregor has continued his difficult journey into politics, this time eyeing the position of Mayor of Dublin.

Chael Sonnen expresses concern over two-time UFC featherweight champion

While most of the world sang Alexander Volkanovski's praises following UFC 314, which saw him use the full breadth of his skills to recapture the promotion's featherweight title against a tough Diego Lopes, Chael Sonnen was instead apprehensive.

According to 'The American Gangster,' he did not see the Volkanovski of old. In fact, he claimed Volkanovski looked old.

"I saw moments from Volk where Volk looked old. I saw moments from Volk where he was getting hit and he was getting hurt by shots that at one point never would have touched him. I want to make sure that I've given a very fair account to Volk, who is the greatest to have ever done it, but did he take on the rightful opponent?"

Check out Chael Sonnen's thoughts on Alexander Volkanovski's UFC 314 performance:

The rightful opponent, of course, is Ilia Topuria, who vacated the featherweight belt in pursuit of lightweight glory and who recently knocked Volkanovski out cold at UFC 298.

Ilia Topuria and Joe Rogan have a highly anticipated sitdown

Ilia Topuria is one of the biggest stars in the sport, and this was solidified when reports were emerged that he would appear on Joe Rogan's podcast. The longtime UFC commentator doesn't usually interview just anyone, only those he finds interesting, as he says it.

Those reports have turned out to be accurate, with the Spaniard being Rogan's latest guest on episode #166 of his MMA interview series.

Check out Ilia Topuria on the JRE MMA Show:

As things currently stand, Topuria is the subject of great intrigue. He is coming off two consecutive knockout wins over all-time great featherweights in Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, but vacated his belt in pursuit of a lightweight title fight with Islam Makhachev.

Conor McGregor's political dilemma

Ireland is at a political crossroads. The Irish government, with which Conor McGregor has been at odds for some time now, has reportedly blocked a directly elected mayor for Dublin, chosen by the people.

According to the Irish Times, the fear is that McGregor, who is often identified as a populist, would have significant political powers, akin to those of a minister.

