UFC icon reveals neurological issues, Daniel Cormier wants Jon Jones stripped of title, Jiří Procházka talks Gorilla fight: MMA News Roundup

This edition of Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup revolves around the UFC. A legendary fighter touched on their brain health years after retiring. Meanwhile, another icon in Daniel Cormier criticized Jon Jones' inactivity.

In a less serious conversation, Jiří Procházka gave his thoughts on facing a silverback gorilla.

A UFC legend opens up about their neurological condition

Ex-UFC women's bantamweight champion and WMMA great Ronda Rousey recently spoke about her brain health in an interview on the UNTAPPED podcast. The 135-pound legend said the following:

"I'd get hit and I'd basically lose big chunks of my vision and my depth perception and my ability to track movements quickly and make snap decisions, which is basically all the things that I need and I thought, 'I have a concussion. I'm out on my feet,' but I wouldn't be stumbling around. I didn't lost my balance. This was like, I had to retire because this kept happening to me more and more often to the point where I would get a jab and I would basically go blind."

Check out Ronda Rousey detailing her neurological issues below (28:07):

While Rousey authored an initial undefeated 12-0 run, she eventually suffered knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes at UFC 193 and UFC 207, respectively, before retiring.

Daniel Cormier calls for Jon Jones to be stripped

Jon Jones recently downplayed a fight with Tom Aspinall, which he has been doing for quite some time. Now, though, he has claimed to have little motivation to fight, prompting longtime rival Daniel Cormier to say the following:

"Ultimately, it's time to strip him. He doesn't want to fight this guy. It does not sound like he's going to fight. It's time to take the belt. It's time to move on and hope that that itch he speaks about comes back. And if it does, stick him in there with Tom Aspinall. Give him no other choice."

Check out Daniel Cormier's thoughts on Jon Jones' reluctance to fight below (10:18):

Many had already called for Jones to be stripped of the heavyweight belt. 'DC' is merely the latest to do so.

Jiří Procházka tackles a viral internet question

In a car ride with the Full Violence crew, ex-UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka detailed how he'd fare against a silverback gorilla. He said:

"I will win. I will find a way. We are the... this is the strongest weapon [gestures to brain], so yeah, it's true. Just attack the eyes, then some testicles. So, use the most useful weapons, man. Don't be stupid."

Check out Jiří Procházka's thoughts on fighting a gorilla below (20:50):

Procházka isn't the first fighter to speak about the hypothetical fight, and likely won't be the last.

