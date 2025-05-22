UFC icon sees bright future for Tom Aspinall, Joe Rogan goes nuclear on legacy media, Daniel Cormier defends Islam Makhachev: MMA News Roundup

This edition of Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup focuses on the UFC. An all-time great recently outlined an exceptional future for interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, while UFC commentator Joe Rogan launched an attack on traditional media.

Elsewhere, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier once again leaped to the defense of soon-to-be former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Tom Aspinall draws praise from a UFC legend

All-time MMA great Demetrious Johnson recently interviewed Tom Aspinall on his YouTube channel. Speaking from an analyst's perspective, 'Mighty Mouse' touched on Aspinall's chances against champion Jon Jones. Johnson said:

"If I were to fight Tom Aspinall, what do I need to do? He's very fast, he's very athletic, light on his toes, he blitzes across the void. So if he gets across the void, can I take that shot? A lot of people have not been able to take that shot. So if he gets across that void and I get hit, I might go f**king down. That happens, you become the biggest f*cking star ever. You just slayed the GOAT in a lot of people's eyes, right?"

Check out Demetrious Johnson praising Tom Aspinall below (1:25:14):

Aspinall has been chasing the Jones fight for some time, determined to claim the undisputed UFC heavyweight title. Unfortunately, the promotion has not yet confirmed the matchup, with Jones remaining non-committal.

Joe Rogan attacks traditional media outlets

On episode #2325 of his podcast, Joe Rogan had a three-hour sitdown with NFL legend Aaron Rodgers. During the conversation, Rogan attacked the mainstream media for its negative coverage of his close friend, Elon Musk. He said:

"There was a study done recently that showed 96% of all the stories that mainstream media prints about Elon are negative. 96%. I mean, Elon, the guy who saved those f**king people trapped in space. You didn't hear a peep about that."

Check out Joe Rogan's disbelief over the mainstream media's coverage of Elon Musk below (8:06):

The longtime UFC commentator has always been an ardent defender of Musk's, and isn't stopping any time soon.

Daniel Cormier defends Islam Makhachev again

Follow a recent video filmed with Chael Sonnen, Daniel Cormier filmed a second one, wherein he defended Islam Makhachev from 'The American Gangster's' criticisms. Sonnen has branded Makhachev a coward for moving up to welterweight instead of facing Ilia Topuria, which 'DC' feels is a flawed argument. Cormier said:

"Here's where I disagree with Chael. He had been having his eyes on 170. This isn't something new that Makhachev was talking about. And how about the fact that people constantly call Islam, they called me, or anyone that cuts weight, 'weight bullies'? What about now that he's going up?"

Check out Daniel Cormier defending Islam Makhachev below (5:25):

