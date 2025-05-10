UFC icons star as coaches in Russian MMA show, Jake Paul gets called out by old foe, Islam Makhachev rubishes title vacation: MMA News Roundup

The UFC is once again the main focus of Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup. This edition sheds light on a duo of the promotion's most celebrated names heading to Russia for a pale imitation of 'The Ultimate Fighter.' Meanwhile, one of Jake Paul's biggest rivals takes aim at 'The Problem Child.'

Last, but certainly not least, reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has dismissed the possibility of him relinquishing his belt.

ALF Reality brings two UFC legends into the fold

'ALF Reality' is on season two of its run. In an effort to draw more eyes to a show that's drawn comparisons to 'The Ultimate Fighter,' it has enlisted the services of current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, and one of the promotion's ex-superstars in Nate Diaz.

The creator of the show, Alfredo Auditore, shared a post on Instagram, announcing Jones and Diaz as coaches of opposing teams in season two.

Jake Paul's biggest rival issues a challenge

Just yesterday, Tommy Fury made his return to the squared circle of boxing after a two-year absence. It was an underwhelming performance, but he ultimately won a unanimous decision over Kenan Hanjalic to preserve his undefeated record. Afterward, he called out Jake Paul for a rematch.

"Jake Paul's a b*tch and he's running scared. Hey, Jake, the hand is fixed now, baby. The hand is fixed. I fought a guy in here tonight who's had over 100 amateur fights. He's experienced and he's as tough as teeth. If Jake Paul wants to step inside this ring, I guarantee you next time I will knock him spark out."

Check out Tommy Fury's Jake Paul callout:

The pair had a boxing match back in 2023, which Fury won via split decision. Since then, he has tried his best to convince Paul to accept a rematch.

Islam Makhachev refuses to vacate his lightweight title

UFC 315 could change everything about Islam Makhachev's plans moving forward, especially if Belal Muhammad fails to defend the welterweight title against Jack Della Maddalena. What won't change, though, at least according to Makhachev, is his status as lightweight champion.

"This Saturday's main event will define what my next move is. But regardless of [the] outcome of that fight, I'm not going to vacate my lightweight title! We might get [a] real contender there!"

With Ilia Topuria's shadow looming large over the lightweight division, and Makhachev's looming over welterweight, UFC 315 stands to answer a lot of questions.

