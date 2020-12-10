UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov congratulates Real Madrid star on UCL achievement

Khabib Nurmagomedov has congratulated Karim Benzema after he became the third player in UEFA Champions League history to score 50 goals in the group stage. Benzema scored in Madrid's 2-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday night.

Nurmagomedov took to Instagram to congratulate the soccer star for his accomplishment. His record also helped Real Madrid progress to the knockout stage.

Even Khabib knows who the 🐐 9 IS. #UCL

Khabib Nurmagomedov's history with Karim Benzema

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Karim Benzema have engaged on social media thorughout the years. The connection could possibly be due to the fact both sports stars are Muslim.

Ahead of his title fight against Justin Gaethje, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Banzema wished Khabib well. Nurmagomedov also said that he loves soccer so he will always talk to soccer stars who reach out.

"Yes, I saw his video, I always talk with him. He always gives me advice. I also speak to Karim Benzema and Zlatan Ibrahimovic," Nurmagomedov said to the media via 90min. "I love football and I have followed these guys from a young age and for me, they give me great energy."

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov end his retirement?

After Khabib Nurmagomedov beat Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 to defend his belt, he announced his retirement from MMA. However, since then, Dana White has been adamant the lightweight champ will return.

"This was my last fight. No way I can come here without my father. ... I promise it will be my last fight. If I give my word, I have to follow this."



Khabib Nurmagomedov announces retirement after defending lightweight title at #UFC254



Khabib Nurmagomedov announces retirement after defending lightweight title at #UFC254

Yet, according to Nurmagomedov at a recent press confernece he does not see a big need in coming back.

“Of course (UFC president) Dana (White) wants me to continue fighting and generate revenue,” Nurmagomedov said in Russian, as translated by RT Sport. “I can make money myself. I’m at the peak of my career and can fight for very large purses, but I made this decision, and I think this is the best time. Not everyone can retire at their peak, but I know that in a year, two or five (years) I’d have to face that decision again. I did enough in the sport to be considered the best. Today, I was ranked as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, so the mission is accomplished. What else is there to do? Make money? I’ll always be able to do that.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov also bought an MMA promotion in Russia and is focusing on building that up. It will air on UFC Fight Pass and he wants to have a deal with Dana White that sees the champions of his EFC promotion earn a UFC contract after a certain number of title defenses.

Khabib Nurmagomedov officially announced the formation of Eagle Fighting Championship today.



The promotion's shows will be aired on #UFC Fight Pass.



Khabib Nurmagomedov officially announced the formation of Eagle Fighting Championship today.

The promotion's shows will be aired on #UFC Fight Pass.

Additionally, Khabib said he'll only end his retirement from MMA if his mother gives him her blessing.

So, it seems unlikely he will come out of retirement as Nurmagomedov is enjoying watching soccer and being a promoter.