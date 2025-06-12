UFC legend nukes Jon Jones for recent diss, Ryan Garcia slams LA ICE raids, Israel Adesanya lauds Dricus du Plessis: MMA News Roundup

In this edition of Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup, it's not all about the UFC. While Jon Jones has found himself in yet another spat, this time with one of the most iconic fighters in the promotion's history, polarizing boxer Ryan Garcia has aimed criticism at the ICE raids in Los Angeles.

In other news, Israel Adesanya heaped praise on former middleweight rival, Dricus du Plessis.

An all-time UFC great returns fire at Jon Jones

Jon Jones has no shortage of feuds, and he recently took aim at old rivals Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen for their criticism of his decision to avoid Tom Aspinall. Now, 'DC' has fired back at 'Bones.'

"Tom could put him out right away. That's a real possibility, but there's also a possibility that Jones takes him deep into a fight that he's never been. A place he's never been before, where Jones has lived. Jones has lived in those places and he can drown Tom Aspinall. But we'll never know if this dude don't just fight. Or quit. Or quit. That's the truth. Not everybody gets to retire. Jon Jones will get to retire from fighting. But if he doesn't fight this guy, then that's just him quitting."

Check out Daniel Cormier's retort (14:00):

Jones is the UFC heavyweight champion, while Aspinall holds the division's interim belt. Despite massive fan interest in a unification bout, Jones has remained non-committal, though Dana White claims otherwise.

Ryan Garcia criticizes the ICE raids in Los Angeles

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement is currently engaged in a deeply controversial crackdown in Los Angeles. This drew the attention of one of boxing's most polarizing figures in Ryan Garcia.

"I may have voted for Trump, but I can't stay silent about what's happening with ICE in LA. These aren't just "illegals" or statistics they're people. Hardworking immigrants, especially Mexicans, who pay taxes, raise families, build our communities, and are part of the people we love. Ripping them away from their homes is not just policy it's pain. We can have borders without losing our humanity."

Check out Ryan Garcia's post below:

Israel Adesanya praises Dricus du Plessis

In a recent sitdown with Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya expressed pride in Dricus du Plessis' current reign as the UFC middleweight champion. He said:

"Even Dricus, credit to him, the fourth African champion. He's paving the way right now, and I'm glad he's the champion because we still have an African champion."

Check out Israel Adesanya praising Dricus du Plessis (28:46):

Adesanya and du Plessis had a heated rivalry at one point, but the animosity died down after their UFC 305 clash, which the South African won via submission. Now, they're on better terms.

