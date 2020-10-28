It seems that the Jon Jones – Khabib Nurmagomedov debate regarding who should be the number one pound for pound fighter will carry on for the foreseeable future.

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement after submitting Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 254. It was speculated that he would be the new pound for pound number 1 ranked fighter after the win. Jon Jones was less than impressed with the idea.

This is number one bullshit https://t.co/Mtkvyc32NZ — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 27, 2020

Unanimous decision over last minute replacement Al Iaquinta to become champion🤷🏾‍♂️ Conor McGregor is the only opponent he’s ever had that the general public actually knew. Catapulted my man to becoming the best ever, this is hilarious — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 27, 2020

Speaking on the topic, UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division champion Randy Couture had a word of advice for Jon Jones through TMZ.

Couture stated, “Jon Jones is up there, and if Jon needs to solidify himself as pound for pound (number 1) he needs to go up to heavyweight and fight for the title. It erases any argument that anybody can have.

"He is a two-division champ, he has been dominant in the LHW division for a very long time. That is something Jon Jones needs to look at to win the title at heavyweight division and solidify his legacy.”

Randy also stated that while Jon Jones will get a shot at the HW crown in the future, it’s his Xtreme Couture MMA student Francis Ngannou who is next in line for the title shot.

Jon Jones plots his next move after vacating LHW title

Jon Jones had vacated his LHW title earlier this year after dominating the division for several years. He had announced that he wanted to now ply his trade in the heavyweight division.

Jones’ last three performances had been lackluster to say the least, with many believing that he lost his last bout against Dominick Reyes.

Jones, however, does hold the record for most wins in UFC title fights at 14, and barring a controversial decision loss to Matt Hamill early in his UFC career, is undefeated.

A potential fight against current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has been touted for Jones, with the Israel Adesanya super-fight also a possibility.