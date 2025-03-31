A former UFC fighter called out the public vandalization of Tesla cars in the United States. Elsewhere, Dana White was slammed after a UFC title challenger had to start a fundraiser before an upcoming title fight.

Here are today's top combat sports updates, presented by Sportskeeda MMA.

Michael Bisping condemns recent attacks on Tesla cars

Protestors have been vandalizing Tesla vehicles and facilities for months, including privately owned cars, charging stations, and the company's showrooms. The aim of the acts of violence, as per multiple media outlets, is to criticize Tesla CEO Elon Musk for his involvement with Donald Trump's efforts to downsize the federal workforce through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

British UFC Legend Michael Bisping slammed the attacks in a tweet:

"Absolute unhinged, brainwashed lunatics. My wife has driven a Tesla for a long time and loves it. There's Zero political posturing, she just hates going to gas stations."

The FBI has recently created a task force to crack down on Tesla attacks and urged civilians to report any signs of potential attacks on Tesla cars or dealerships or online threats against the company.

Jack Della Maddalena starts a fundraiser for UFC 315

Jack Della Maddalena, who is set to challenge Belal Muhammad for the welterweight strap at UFC 315, announced a fundraiser to take his team to Montreal, Canada. Western Australia's The Riverton Bar and Grill is selling tickets for a Q&A session and meet-and-greet with Maddalena priced at $150 and $250 (AUD) for the VIP experience:

"All profit from the tickets will go towards getting the full team out to Montreal to support Jack on his mission for UFC gold... Believe it or not, the UFC does not pay for anyone or anything but 6 nights' accommodation and flights for 2. The rest of the team is expected to pay their own way. We will be taking the full team for this huge fight."

Fans were furious and blasted Dana White and the UFC for not sponsoring the flight tickets of a title challenger's full team. One fan wrote:

"Actually crazy how Dana is gambling millions but can’t pay for fighter flights."

Another said:

"Too bad: I think giving 250k to each NELK boy and dishing out 2 mil at Blackjack table is more important."

A third wrote:

"@danawhite are you not embarrassed? Look how you treat the 170 division now that Usman, Leon, and Colby are on losing streaks."

Bernie Sanders agrees with Joe Rogan's healthcare take

Joe Rogan recently said on episode #2293 of his podcast to guest Chris Williamson that he believes healthcare should be socially funded in the United States:

"I think healthcare 100% should be socially funded. I think that Medicare and Medicaid, having programs where people who are hurt can get an operation and it’s not going to bankrupt them for the rest of their life, is another thing that I think society should be... it should be a part of our agreement to take care of each other as a community."

Bernie Sanders shared a video of Rogan saying the above on his social media accounts with a seven-word reaction:

"Joe Rogan is absolutely right about this."

Rogan supported Sanders in the 2020 elections, but chose to back Donald Trump in 2024.

