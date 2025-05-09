UFC legend teases comeback, Bo Nickal fires back at haters, Ilia Topuria drops major return news involving Islam Makhachev: MMA News Roundup

This edition of Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup focuses squarely on the UFC. One of the promotion's most celebrated ex-fighters took to Instagram with a post hinting at a possible return.

Meanwhile, Bo Nickal has come out swinging at his detractors following his first professional loss.

Lastly, in perhaps the most compelling news of the week, former UFC featherweight kingpin Ilia Topuria revealed just what his upcoming fight entails.

Ex-UFC star points to return

One of the most popular fighters in MMA history is the mind behind the BMF belt: Nate Diaz. The Stockton legend took to Instagram with a training picture. The caption, while simple, said plenty.

"See you soon"

Check out Nate Diaz's post below:

While the implication is a return to combat sports, no clarity was provided regarding what Diaz is returning to. It could be MMA or boxing, though his last two fights have been in the squared circle, where he lost to Jake Paul before defeating Jorge Masvidal, to whom he once lost.

Diaz, though, has been open about his desire to return to the UFC and capture the one accolade that has always eluded him: a championship belt.

Bo Nickal trashes haters in recent video

Bo Nickal has been on the receiving end of tremendous criticism and hatred from the MMA fandom following his second-round TKO loss to Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines, which was also his first career loss. Now, Nickal has hit back at his detractors with a declaration in a since-deleted YouTube video. He said:

"All of the negative, for me I look at that and all I say is suck my d**k. At the end of the day, say what you want, but when I get back on top and when I'm the freaking champion of the world, you all will come crawling back. They always do, they always do. And I'll spit right in your face."

Check out Bo Nickal's comments below:

Unfortunately, between Nickal's criticism of champions and claiming that he could defeat a far more accomplished fighter in Khamzat Chimaev, the All-American has not endeared himself to the MMA fandom.

Ilia Topuria reveals fight plans

During an appearance on the chat show El Hormiguero, Ilia Topuria identified who he may face at UFC 317. His foe will be either Charles Oliveira or Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. Topuria said:

"It's Islam or Charles."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

However, as UFC CEO Dana White confirmed, it all hinges on whether Belal Muhammad leaves UFC 315 as welterweight champion, as that drastically changes Makhachev's plans.

