UFC legend on Tom Aspinall's dilemma, Alex Pereira addresses heavyweight move, Ilia Topuria predicts Charles Oliveira clash: MMA News Roundup

As is often the case, the UFC is the heart of Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup. Tom Aspinall has been in heavyweight title limbo for too long, drawing an MMA legend's attention. Speaking of heavyweight, Alex Pereira touches on a possible move to the division.
Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria previewed his upcoming bout with Charles Oliveira.
A UFC icon comments on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall
It's more than likely that Jon Jones will never fight Tom Aspinall. It has drawn criticism from many, with some accusing 'Bones' of being fearful. Others, like UFC legend Georges St-Pierre, said the following:
"If he's [Jon Jones] holding it because it's negotiation tactics, it could be fruitful for him. But it's up to the UFC to see what they want to do. They need to take the decision because now the young guys, young contenders are waiting. When you're an athlete, you have a window. If you pass that window, not good."
Check out Georges St-Pierre's thoughts on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall (1:07):
Unfortunately, the likeliness of Jones fighting Aspinall diminishes the longer the fight goes without an official announcement.
Alex Pereira clears the air on heavyweight rumors
Alex Pereira was due for a rematch with Magomed Ankalaev for the light heavyweight title. However, inexplicable delays have occurred, leading to rumors of a heavyweight move for 'Poatan.' Rumors that he quickly shut down in an interview with MMA Fighting:
"I have nothing to say, to be real. If I was able to fight at heavyweight, I would, but I'm not. So, let these guys kill each other in that weight class. I'm focused on light heavyweight."
Check out Alex Pereira's answer about moving to heavyweight (4:50):
While Pereira entertained a move to heavyweight during the peak of his reign as light heavyweight champion, his priorities following his title loss have changed.
Ilia Topuria dismisses Charles Oliveira's chances against him
Ilia Topuria faces Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317. Ahead of the bout, the ex-featherweight champion scoffed at the notion of Oliveira being on his level, saying the following to the Mac Life:
"He walks forward. I'm not gonna need to close the distance with him. It's gonna be a first round finish."
Check out Ilia Topuria's preview of his Charles Oliveira fight (4:40):
Topuria is already looking past Oliveira, and if he manages to capture the lightweight belt, is determined to chase after Islam Makhachev at welterweight.