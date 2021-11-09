5 UFC Legends who can replace Dana White as the company's president

Dana White has been UFC president since the 2001 Zuffa takeover. He remains incredibly important in MMA and can be found at the vast majority of global UFC events.

Over the past 20 years, the UFC's value has exploded from two million to over four billion dollars. Dana White has been instrumental in this, and while his tactics are often controversial, few can question his success as a businessman.

Forbes SportsMoney @ForbesSports “When you think about it we haven’t even scratched the surface yet of how big this thing can be.” - Dana White on the UFC's supposed $7 billion value on.forbes.com/6016Dar1g “When you think about it we haven’t even scratched the surface yet of how big this thing can be.” - Dana White on the UFC's supposed $7 billion value on.forbes.com/6016Dar1g https://t.co/Z8VgQi2Ga0

At the same time, there have certainly been some questionable moments during his tenure as president. White has often been vocal in criticizing his fighters, and the issue of fighter pay is one that continues to follow him.

In any case, White isn't going anywhere soon as he signed a seven-year extension in 2019. He could easily continue past that, but when he does step aside from his role it will leave a huge void.

Here are five UFC legends who might have the necessary experience, intelligence and connections to lead the UFC as president in a post-Dana White era:

#5. Meisha Tate

Tate currently holds a record of 19-7

While some may find Tate a surprising choice given she is active on the UFC roster, she does have ingredients that could make her a good fit. During Tate's first "retirement," she served as Vice President at ONE Championship.

Miesha Tate is obviously a very recognizable face to UFC fans. She became well-known during her rivalry with former UFC superstar Ronda Rousey, and her eventual rise to becoming the UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion.

Her experience working as a vice president at a major mixed martial arts organization in ONE Championship is particularly significant. During that time, she learned what the role of company president entailed.

One question mark with Tate, however, is whether she would want to jump from her successful career as a fighter, right back to such an important role behind the scenes.

Tate picked up a TKO win in her last fight and is currently the #8 ranked bantamweight.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Welcome back, Miesha Tate.



She TKOs Marion Reneau in the third. Her first win since her UFC 196 title win over Holly Holm in March 2016. Welcome back, Miesha Tate. She TKOs Marion Reneau in the third. Her first win since her UFC 196 title win over Holly Holm in March 2016.

