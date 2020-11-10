UFC lightweight Paul Felder claims retirement is likely if he beats Rafael dos Anjos in short-notice fight

Paul Felder, it seems, is not just quick with his analysis while doing commentary but also quick in action.

Felder is stepping up on five days notice to fight Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 14 after RDA’s original opponent Islam Makhachev dropped out due to a staph infection.

From the broadcast booth to the Octagon...



The Irish 🐉 rises to step up on five days notice vs RDA. #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/b5USpHrBCX — UFC (@ufc) November 10, 2020

Recently on Ariel Helwani’s show, Felder was asked about the chances of his fight against RDA being the last of his career.

Felder replied, “I think 50-50.” He then went on to claim that those chances go up should he end up winning the fight.

“I was thinking about that [winning and retiring]. What a way to, you know, 'BOOM mic drop' so yeah, they [odds] probably do actually. They probably do increase.

"If I lose then I might want to have to get back in there for one more [fight]. It might eat away at me just kind of like the [Dan] Hooker fight that I was ready to move on. Then it was like you still haven't proven quite what I’m capable of.”

He further added, “These guys I call their fights and it’s great to be on the other side of the table. To kind of show up on a horse and be like, 'Alright you know what, I got at least a couple of more [fights] in me with you guys.' It’s right out there.”

Before Paul Felder was confirmed as the replacement, RDA had called out UFC newcomer Michael Chandler and showed his displeasure when the latter refused to accept the fight.

RDA was then all praise for Felder when he accepted the fight, which will serve as the Brazilian's return to the UFC lightweight division - where he was once a champion.

We need more fighters like you @felderpaul thank you for take the fight and save the show. pic.twitter.com/f5tfDoSWRS — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) November 10, 2020

Paul Felder seeking a fairytale ending to career

Paul Felder will make his 15th walkout to the Octagon against RDA at the UFC Vegas 14 main event.

Felder has been with the UFC since 2014 and apart from being a prolific fighter, ‘The Irish Dragon’ is a much loved and respected member of the UFC commentary team as well.

Throughout his career, Paul Felder has accumulated many noticeable wins over names such as Jame Vick, Edson Barboza, and Charles Oliveira among others.

However, RDA will be among the biggest scalps in his list of achievements if he should manage a win over the former lightweight champion.