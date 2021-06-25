UFC line-up for tonight (June 26, 2021): Who are the fighters involved in the event?

The UFC Apex arena will come alive once again this Saturday, June 26, 2021, with two back-to-back heavyweight contests topping off the UFC Vegas 30 card.

The main event will feature no.3-ranked Ciryl Gane opposite no.5-ranked Alexander Volkov in a bout that should ideally have significant implications for the UFC heavyweight title picture.

Alexander Volkov has managed to win all but two bouts in the UFC and is currently on a two-fight winning streak, having knocked out Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem in a row. In Ciryl Gane, Alexander Volkov faces an undefeated rising star who has knocked out Junior dos Santos and picked up a decision against Jairzinho Rozenstruik in his last couple of outings.

"I worked on some special things just for Ciryl Gane. I was looking at a lot of his fights, his videos. I feel like I did my homework really good. We’ll see how it’ll be in the Octagon, but I’m feeling great right now... (Gane is) really talented. He has really good striking skills; one of the best in our division. He’s also good in grappling and wrestling, but I’m feeling like I’m here to win. I’m feeling like it’s really a good fight for me, and I just want to show everybody that I am better in everything," Alexander Volkov said about his opponent to the UFC.

In the co-main event, Tanner Boser will step in on late notice to fight Ovince Saint-Preux after the 38-year-old's original opponent Maxim Grishin had to pull out due to visa issues.

'The Bulldozer' comes into the contest on a two-fight skid, losing to Andrei Arlovski and Ilir Latifi back-to-back in his last two outings. Ovince Saint-Preux will also be looking to use his firepower to bounce back from the TKO loss he suffered at the hands of Jamahal Hill last year.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov - Full Fight Card

Following are all the fighters competing on the main card and the prelims of UFC Vegas 30:

Main Card

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov (Men's heavyweight) - Main Event

Tanner Boser vs. Ovince Saint-Preux (Men's heavyweight) - Co-main Event

Raoni Barcelos vs. Timur Valiev (Men's bantamweight)

Andre Fili vs. Daniel Pineda (Men's featherweight)

Tim Means vs. Nicolas Dalby (Men's welterweight)

Renato Moicano vs. Jai Herbert (Men's lightweight)

Prelims

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Danilo Marques (Men's light heavyweight)

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Michel Prazeres (Men's welterweight)

Warlley Alves vs. Jeremiah Wells (Men's welterweight)

Marcin Prachnio vs. Isaac Villanueva (Men's light heavyweight)

Julia Avila vs. Julija Stoliarenko (Women's bantamweight)

Charles Rosa vs. Justin Jaynes (Men's featherweight)

Yancy Medeiros vs. Damir Hadzovic (Men's lightweight)

