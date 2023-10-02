Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss UFC's potential future, Dillon Danis' latest tweet, and more.

#3. Dan Hardy says UFC's top MMA spot could be in danger

The UFC is inarguably the biggest MMA promotion in the world. Many organizations over the years have claimed to topple them from the top spot, but have failed.

Ex-UFC fighter and commentator Dan Hardy, who has recently signed with the PFL, believes their time is almost up.

Hardy, who has a strained relationship with the UFC, recently told Mirror Fighting that the lack of flexibility and repetitive nature of the events are hurting the promotion. He believes with a growing roster and huge signings, the PFL is well on its way to catching up.

"I think PFL is the No.2 promotion in the world... PFL, I feel, is doing something different and the consistency we're bringing to these fighters' careers and the money we put on the table is what's going to make the difference."

He continued:

"The UFC have built a business model which works really well for them. But the thing is that there's not a great deal of flexibility to it, right? It's the same format with the same people and the same narratives... The consistency of it is almost comforting, to be honest, which is quite relaxing. But with the PFL the world is our oyster and we can kind of go whatever direction we want."

Hardy cited the recent signings of Jake Paul, Francis Ngannou, Amanda Serrano, and Savannah Marshall as a signal to the combat sports world that the PFL is 'open for business.'

#2. Dillon Danis mocks Nina Agdal with an old Kate Upton story

Back in 2013, Los Angeles teenager Jake Davidson asked supermodel and actress Kate Upton to his high school prom but was turned down. However, after his "prom-posal" went viral, he managed to land Nina Agdal as a backup date.

Agdal, who was named the Rookie of the Year by Sports Illustrated for that year, accompanied Davidson in a floor-length green halter gown.

Watch their video below:

Dillon Danis has dug up the incident to use it for his trash-talking assault on Agdal and her fiance Logan Paul, whom he is fighting later this month.

Danis shared a screenshot of the news headline and wrote:

"Valuable lesson, kid: sometimes you aim for a 10 at the club, but go home with the 3 who's been with everyone."

Expand Tweet

It is the latest in the long list of inappropriate remarks Danis has made about Agdal ever since the fight was announced. She has pulled a restraining order against him, and Danis is currently fighting a lawsuit that will cost him at least $400,000 in legal fees, even if he wins.

#1. Laura Sanko's insane transformation from 'awkward' teen

Laura Sanko posted an old picture with her brother Steve Marcusse from when they were teenagers, and she had bangs and round spectacles. She joked about being in an "awkward phase" and how it was made worse by the good looks of his sibling.

Take a look at the photo below:

Sanko, who made an impressive pay-per-view commentary debut at UFC 293, was hailed by her fans and followers for her incredible transformation.

One follower commented, "Amazon stock in 1997," and another said she reminded them of MMA fighter Roxanne Modafferi. "I think you had a more traumatic childhood than [Sean] Strickland," wrote a third.

