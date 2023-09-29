"It's messy, all that" - Conor McGregor weighs in on lawsuit filed against Dillon Danis

Conor McGregor shared his thoughts on the lawsuit filed by Nina Agdal, Logan Paul's fiancée, against Dillon Danis.

'El Jefe' is slated to face off against Paul in a six-round exhibition boxing match on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, as a featured bout in the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card.

However, since the fight was officially announced in July, Danis has engaged in a pattern of deliberate provocation towards 'The Maverick,' repeatedly posting intimate photos and videos of Agdal along with her former partners on social media.

Danis' shenanigans have led to legal consequences, as Agdal filed a lawsuit against the 30-year-old BJJ grappler and secured a restraining order. Her claim was based on allegations that he shared explicit content about her online without her consent.

During a recent interview with All Out Fighting, Conor McGregor conveyed his trust in Danis' preparation to secure a win over Paul:

"I think Dillon's gonna win [boxing match]. You know he had the baby, we didn't get to train together so I don't know the ins and out but I know he's doing well. He's still training and he's gonna go for it."

'The Notorious' continued and shared his thoughts on the ongoing banter between Danis, Paul, and Agdal:

"It's messy, all that. I don't care about it... It's an interesting build up, and it's exciting. Fair play to both of them."

Check out McGregor's comments below:

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that Dillon Danis is widely recognized in the MMA community, primarily because of his strong association with Conor McGregor.

Dana White unveils latest details on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler potential showdown

Conor McGregor has not competed in the octagon since he suffered a severe leg injury in his first-round TKO defeat to Dustin Poirier in their lightweight bout at UFC 264 in July 2021.

'The Notorious' was scheduled for his highly anticipated comeback this year. He even took on the role of a coach on The Ultimate Fighter and was expected to face Michael Chandler. However, there has been no official confirmation of their fight taking place to date.

During a recent press conference, UFC CEO Dana White provided fans with the latest update on the situation:

"I got nothing on either one of those guys right now. I mean I've been saying for a while that next year is when Conor's gonna fight. And then obviously, you know if Chandler gets antsy we'll figure something out. Chandler's got a bunch of money, he's hanging out with his family and when the time is right for the Conor fight, I'm sure that's the fight he wants."

Check out White's comments below:

Expand Tweet