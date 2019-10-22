UFC News: Arch rivals Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov involved in a heated exchange on social media

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 29 // 22 Oct 2019, 00:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Khabib vs McGregor: the biggest rivalry in UFC

Arch-rivals Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov are at it again. The two were involved in a heated exchange on social media back on Saturday, with the undefeated Russian taking some very personal jibes at the former 'champ-champ'.

McGregor not the UFC poster-boy anymore

It all started with UFC President Dana White seemingly falling out of favor with McGregor, who once used to be the former's favorite fighter in the organization. White said that Khabib, and not McGregor, is the 'man' now.

Khabib is the man now. Conor isn’t the man anymore, so Khabib gets to sit back and call the shots.

Conor took offense and lashed out at White on Twitter for his comments, while also referring to the UFC 242 event in Abu Dhabi, where Khabib defended his UFC lightweight belt against Dustin Poirier.

Who’s not the man? Your man had that marquee event did he? More like an event in a marquee. A tent in the sand it was.

This time, Khabib makes it personal

The reigning and undefeated UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov then joined in on the banter, taking a more personal dig at the Irishman, calling him an alcoholic.

Here's what Khabib had to say!

“This is a fiasco wino,” said Khabib in Russian.

The Notorious One was quick to retort as he showed off his Russian skills, telling the Dagestani fighter that he will meet him in Moscow.

Advertisement

Увидимся в Москве, киска — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 19, 2019

“See you in Moscow, (expletive).”

Although McGregor's return date is still unknown, he has been hinting at a comeback for quite some time now and the Irishman even asked Dana White to book a fight for the former's return to the Octagon against Frankie Edgar.

However, White was quick to shoot down any possibility of booking such a fight.

Edgar's two weight classes below him. Conor loves to fight and wants to fight again but the Frankie Edgar fight isn't going to happen.

Having said that, the UFC president believes the former poster boy of the organization will return to the Octagon sometime in 2020.

I think Conor will fight next year.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!