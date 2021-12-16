"I just want to punch him in the face" - Belal Muhammad is eyeing a fight against Colby Covington after going through Stephen Thompson

Belal Muhammad wants to pursue a fight against Colby Covington if he's able to get past Stephen Thompson on Saturday night.

Muhammad, who is currently riding a six-fight unbeaten streak that includes five wins and one no contest, is coming off the back of a nice victory over Demian Maia in June.

He's now looking to take a big step up this weekend with a showdown against former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson.

It's likely going to serve as his toughest test to date and while he's taking it seriously, Muhammad also wants it on record that Colby Covington is in his sights, too. During an appearance at UFC Vegas 45 media day, 'Remember The Name' said:

“Yeah, I truly dislike him. I don’t like him, I hate him. I just wanna punch him in the face. After beating this guy, then it’s either Colby or Leon, or in the words of Justin Gaethje, we riot.”

It's nothing new to hear a UFC fighter suggesting they don't like Colby Covington. However, with a test like 'Wonderboy' on the way this Saturday, Belal Muhammad needs to keep his eyes firmly focused on the task at hand.

What's next for Colby Covington?

The man known as 'Chaos' has certainly been living up to that reputation as of late with his fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 268 being yet another really close war between two of the best welterweights on the planet.

While he may talk a lot of trash to his divisional foes, nobody can deny that he's been able to test Kamaru Usman more so than anyone else in the UFC.

Nobody really knows what the next step is going to be for him inside the octagon. If we had to hazard a guess, a meeting with Jorge Masvidal makes sense, closely followed by a collision with Dustin Poirier.

Covington doesn't like Masvidal and the feeling is certainly mutual. Both men will fancy their chances at settling the score if they ever get the chance to square off.

