"Probably the most underpaid fighter in the UFC" - Brendan Schaub says Paddy Pimblett's 12K + 12K purse is "terrible money"

Paddy Pimblett sent MMA fans into a tizzy when he revealed that his payout for UFC London was $12K to show and $12K to win. Despite entering the O2 Arena with just one UFC fight under his belt, 'The Baddy' was easily the most popular fighter on the card.

Journalist Ariel Helwani recently slammed the UFC and Dana White for paying such a meager sum to a fighter with such a massive following. Giving his thoughts about the same, Brendan Schaub said on his podcast The Schaub Show:

"It's weird to have him at $12K and $12K because he could sell out arenas before he got to the UFC... $12K and $12K is insane. That's terrible money for what he's doing. Especially the eyeballs that he brings, he's probably the most underpaid guy in the UFC. As far as his market value to his compensation, he's probably the most underpaid fighter in the UFC."

Watch the segment and full episode below:

Schaub cited Sean O'Malley as an example for Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett has repeatedly stated that he would like to have a better contract before he begins fighting ranked contenders. Sean O'Malley has made similar demands in the past, and Brendan Schaub made a note of the same, saying:

"It's kind of like with 'Suga' Sean O'Malley who negotiated his contract himself with no lawyers present with Dana White recently... but 'Suga' Sean was smart about it, cause he's like, 'Do you want me to fight these top contenders?... You gotta pay me'... once you do get that big payday, you're fighting the boys, the real bada**es."

Brendan Schaub urged Paddy Pimblett to slow down before negotiating a better contract because although he's succeeded in the UFC so far, the Scouser only has two fights worth of experience in the promotion.

Add to that, 'The Baddy' fights at 155lbs, which many consider to be the toughest division in the UFC. According to the former heavyweight fighter, Pimblett needs to take his time before working his way into the division's upper echelons to be better prepared for the stiff competition he will face there.

Violent Money TV @VM_TV_



Jared Gordon has fought 9 times under the UFC banner going 6-3 whilst Paddy is coming of a debut TKO win.



#VMTV #UFC #MMA Paddy Pimblett says he's glad he didn't end up fighting Jared Gordon as he wants a ''better and bigger contract before fighting people like that.''Jared Gordon has fought 9 times under the UFC banner going 6-3 whilst Paddy is coming of a debut TKO win. Paddy Pimblett says he's glad he didn't end up fighting Jared Gordon as he wants a ''better and bigger contract before fighting people like that.'' Jared Gordon has fought 9 times under the UFC banner going 6-3 whilst Paddy is coming of a debut TKO win.#VMTV #UFC #MMA https://t.co/wd625Ow5CP

