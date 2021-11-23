Charles Oliveira claims Dustin Poirier deserves "all the respect" in the world, but will not be successful in his quest for the lightweight belt

Charles Oliveira believes Dustin Poirier deserves all the respect in the world heading into UFC 269, but that it isn’t going to be enough to secure victory.

In the main event of 2021's final pay-per-view, Charles Oliveira will defend the UFC lightweight championship against Dustin Poirier. It’s one of the most anticipated title showdowns of the year, with the victor being declared the best lightweight on the planet.

Oliveira defeated Michael Chandler earlier this year to win the strap, following on from an incredibly impressive win over Tony Ferguson. Dustin Poirier, meanwhile, has really had to take the road less traveled to reach the top.

When asked about his opponent’s journey to this point in an interview with the UFC, Oliveira had the following to say:

"Dustin is a guy who deserves all the respect in the world, but he’s not taking the belt. I’m 100 percent ready. The belt is staying with me.”

It’s a pretty simple message but it’s definitely an effective one. It further reiterates why many believe 'Do Bronx' deserves more respect heading into this contest.

The Brazilian has beaten some of the best guys in the division and if he can see off the challenge of Dustin Poirier, it’ll raise a debate regarding just how great he is within the annals of UFC history.

How did Dustin Poirier get here?

After taking one step forward and two steps back for so long in his career, Dustin Poirier finally claimed the UFC interim lightweight title by beating Max Holloway at UFC 236.

He was rewarded with a meeting with Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed belt. On that night at UFC 242, he was submitted and beaten by a man that many view as the greatest lightweight of all-time, although it must be said that he came pretty close to getting a submission himself.

He previously had to beat Eddie Alvarez, Anthony Pettis and Justin Gaethje just to get to the title shot. He had an equally tough run when bouncing back from the Khabib defeat.

After edging past Dan Hooker in a thoroughly entertaining five-round war, Dustin Poirier twice defeated his rival Conor McGregor with TKO finishes (although the latter was a doctor stoppage).

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Now, the time has come for him to try and grab that brass ring once again.

Watch: Is the UFC growing bigger than American Football?

Edited by Harvey Leonard