Conor McGregor responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov's 'medal' jibe

Conor McGregor has responded to Khabib Nurmagomedov's recent jibe.

'The Eagle' uploaded an Instagram story where he can be seen making fun of 'The Notorious'.

In the upload, Nurmagomedov is referring to an incident that recently took place in Moscow. A man named Roman Kovalev was beaten by three Dagestani men in the metro after he came to a girl's defense.

Kovalev was later honored with the 'Departmental Medal of Valor and Courage' by Alexander Bastrykin, the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

McGregor responded to the jibe on Twitter earlier today.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Bastrykin! Where is Khabib’s “shit in his pants medal” ? He need this for shit his pants 10 rows back. 🇷🇺 Bastrykin! Where is Khabib’s “shit in his pants medal” ? He need this for shit his pants 10 rows back. 🇷🇺 https://t.co/8WRFsr1Js6

"Bastrykin! Where is Khabib’s 'sh*t in his pants medaj' ? He need this for sh*t his pants 10 rows back," wrote Conor McGregor in the caption.

The picture uploaded by the Irishman was of the time he attacked the bus Nurmagomedov was traveling on ahead of the UFC 223 event.

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov fought at UFC 229

Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov was one of the most memorable chapters in UFC history.

The rivalry between the two fighters took an ugly turn when McGregor attacked Khabib ahead of UFC 223. The Irishman threw a dolly at the bus 'The Eagle' was traveling on, breaking its window.

Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg, who were present on the bus at the time of the incident, suffered injuries and had to pull out of their respective fights.

McGregor and Khabib's rivalry hit boiling point soon after. The two lightweight stars got a chance to settle their differences in the octagon at UFC 229. In the lead-up to the fight, 'The Notorious' hurled a lot of insults at the Dagestani, which often spoke ill about his family and religion.

'The Eagle' ended up having the last laugh as he made easy work of the Irishman and finished him in the fourth round via submission. In the aftermath, a brawl broke out after Khabib jumped over the cage to attack Dillon Danis, who was present in McGregor's corner.

