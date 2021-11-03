"Bigger than anything we've ever done" - Dana White reveals Khamzat Chimaev's walkout at UFC 267 broke the UFC record for Instagram live views

Khamzat Chimaev was the clear standout at UFC 267. He disposed of the No.11-ranked UFC welterweight Li Jingliang in under five minutes.

Chimaev's fight highlights have since gone viral, as has his terrifying post-fight speech.

'Borz' is now ranked No.10 in the 170-pound division, which has had fans calling for him to be placed in a number one contender fight next. The hype around Chimaev is continually growing and even his ring walk at UFC 267 broke records.

UFC president Dana White recently spoke with Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports, where he revealed that Khamzat Chimaev had surpassed the likes of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov in terms of viewership for his walkout at UFC 267.

"That night, our social team filmed his walkout. It broke the record for the highest Instagram live ever in UFC history. Massive. It's the biggest ever. Broke the record. Bigger than anything we've ever done"

Dana White discusses a potential Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman title fight

Khamzat Chimaev is still at least one fight away from a title shot. However, that has not stopped fans of the sport from speculating on how 'Borz' would fare against current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

It wasn't just fans discussing this potential super fight, as Dana White spoke about it with Kevin Iole. The UFC president stated:

"I mean, Khamzat burst onto the scene. If he can rip through a Nate Diaz, a Gilbert Burns, one of these kind of guys and get to a title shot. When you think about... there is no doubt whatsoever, Kamaru Usman is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world, right? The guy wins the ultimate fighter, he's gone 14-0 in the UFC and he's fought everybody. Not only has he fought everybody, but he's starting to lap people now, he's starting to fight them twice, right? Has the record for longest win streak, has the record for least time on the bottom, has the record for highest takedown defense... That's a real fight."

You can check out Dana White's full interview with Yahoo Sports below:

