UFC News: Francis Ngannou begs the UFC to let him fight

UFC 220: Miocic v Ngannou

Francis Ngannou is growing frustrated with the UFC as the heavyweight division remains stuck on hold while the world waits for Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier to meet one last time inside the cage.

In any other circumstance, you would expect the number-two ranked Francis Ngannou to be next in line for a title shot after Miocic stopped Daniel Cormier emphatically in their last meeting. However, Dana White has made it clear that the division will wait for the completion of the Miocic vs Cormier trilogy.

While the majority are accepting of White's decision to let Miocic and Cormier go at it again, it does make one wonder what Ngannou is expected to do in the meantime.

"I'll Fight Anywhere!"

Ngannou is in the midst of a three-fight win streak and will more than likely be handed a title shot in 2020. However, that hasn't stopped the Cameroonian taking to social media to publicly plead with the UFC to give him a fight as soon as possible...

@ufc I Want to fight in December. Preferably in Vegas, otherwise I'll fight anywhere as long as I get to fight. #Thisissucks — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 7, 2019

Options

Unfortunately for Ngannou, there are currently very few viable options for him in the heavyweight division, mainly due to the fact that he recently knocked out Junior Dos Santos and Curtis Blaydes, who are the number 3 and 4 ranked fighters in the weight-class respectively.

This means that if Ngannou is genuinely set on a match-up in December, it will likely come against a low-ranked opponent who holds very little value to 'The Predator' at this stage.

With no date for Miocic vs Cormier III on the horizon, the best option for Ngannou would now be to go all out on a campaign to welcome Jon Jones to the heavyweight division, in what would be real money-spinning super-fight that would elevate Ngannou's stock in the UFC to a whole new level.