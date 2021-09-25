"That's what makes you the greatest" - Georges St-Pierre share a heartwarming moment with his personal MMA GOAT Royce Gracie

Georges St-Pierre shared a great moment with his “mixed martial arts GOAT” Royce Gracie as he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

The man regarded by many as the greatest of all time, Georges St-Pierre, was finally inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame earlier this week. He took his rightful place alongside some of the finest competitors this sport has ever seen. He did so after one of the most iconic careers in the history of MMA, and he did so with his hero and role model Royce Gracie on stage with him.

When the two were together backstage, they engaged in a fun back and forth that proved just how unique they are as men and as fighters.

Gracie: “You fought with this [your head] that’s what’s important. Not with this [fists]. Sometimes you shoot in, sometimes you take guys down, sometimes you knock them out, sometimes you submit them - it’s like f***! They don’t know how you’re gonna fight.”

GSP: “You’ve been the role model for me man, I’m so honoured. This is amazing. The sport has changed but the stuff you did is just f***ing insane!”

Georges St-Pierre pays tribute to a legend

The work done by Georges St-Pierre speaks for itself but in many ways, it doesn’t happen if Royce Gracie doesn’t go on the run that he did in the early days of the UFC. He altered the way in which we all thought about combat sports and that’s the kind of legacy that’s hard to forget.

The pair continued to talk after the aforementioned quotes and it was intriguing to see characters such as Georges St-Pierre and Royce Gracie be so humble to one another. It wasn’t exactly surprising given what we know about their respective personalities but even so, it’s enough to warm the hearts of anyone who spent time watching their careers unfold.

The fighters of today may be more "advanced" given how far the sport has come, but they could still learn a whole lot from these two legends.

