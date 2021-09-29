Henry Cejudo believes Jon Jones needs to seek professional help, invites him to 'try the toad' with Mike Tyson

Henry Cejudo believes Jon Jones needs to seek professional help after his most recent arrest in Las Vegas last weekend.

During a recent episode of his new show with The Schmo, former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo gave his thoughts on what Jon Jones should do next.

“That’s a hard one man because you always try to respect legends like Jon Jones but he seems to just keep getting in trouble. I think he probably needs to go see a psychologist, honestly, if I was his brother, man, there’s something deep-rooted. There has to be a metamorphosis of the mind because how can you go from the Hall of Fame, and not even six hours later you’re at City Hall seeing a judge.”

Cejudo also invited Jones to a meeting with 'Triple C' and Mike Tyson. He said 'Bones' should "maybe try the toad."

“We have to have compassion for him too because he lost his mother, man. He had done things in the past but never to this extreme. I got a lot of love for Jon Jones. He probably needs to come up with me and Uncle Mike and maybe try the toad. Maybe completely change his life and see what we can actually do," Cejudo said.

Check out his episode with The Schmo below:

After being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame during International Fight Week, Jon Jones was arrested just hours later for allegedly headbutting a police car and being involved in a physical altercation with a woman. Since then, Jones has come out and said that he’s going to cut alcohol out of his life in an attempt to get back on track as his preparation for a UFC heavyweight debut continues.

What’s the best next step for Jon Jones?

The problem for someone like Jon Jones is that very few people believe him when he says that he wants to turn his life around. Given how many times he’s been in trouble with the law, it makes sense for folks to worry about what the future holds. This is regardless of how much potential he still has left inside the octagon.

Also Read

He seems to be hungry for a real change in his life, and that’s the best first step. However, wanting to do something and then going through with it are two very different concepts.

The UFC heavyweight title picture will always be there, but for now, recovery needs to be the path Jon Jones heads down.

Mark Hunt's lawsuit against the UFC may be a big win for the fighters - read more here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh