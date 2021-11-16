"Max would love to kill the cringe" - Henry Cejudo on why he wants Max Holloway to win back the UFC featherweight title

Henry Cejudo has explained why he’d like to see Max Holloway win back the UFC featherweight championship.

Last Saturday night, we saw Max Holloway go to war with Yair Rodriguez in one of the best UFC main events of the year thus far. It was the kind of performance that reaffirmed something many of us already knew: Max Holloway is one of the greatest featherweights in UFC history.

After the bout, 'Blessed' acknowledged just how well Rodriguez performed, with the mixed martial arts community also praising Yair’s showing.

Now, the aforementioned Henry Cejudo wants to see Max Holloway go back and reclaim the belt he lost two years ago. During an episode of his podcast with The Schmo, Cejudo said:

“I would love to see Max Holloway beat Alexander 'The Average', just for the simple sake that I want a fight, Schmo, that nobody thinks I can win. Just the height difference - it really would be a David vs. Goliath. I like something that scares me. So, I would like to see Max Holloway regain his belt and then we’d do 'Triple C' vs. Max Holloway. We all know that Alexander 'The Average' is shaking in his tiny little boots, and he don’t want a piece of 'Triple C'. But I know Max would love to kill the cringe and I believe that fight would be fire.”

What’s next for Max Holloway?

The next logical step for Max Holloway would be to challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC featherweight championship in a trilogy showdown. Holloway lost the first two contests via decision, but he’s managed to handily defeat Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez since last year's rematch.

Holloway himself has noted that he could be tempted by a move up to lightweight or even a meeting with Conor McGregor. Either way, we’re talking about a fighter who strikes fear into the majority of his opponents, but not Henry Cejudo.

'Triple C' is chasing history and if he has to go through Max Holloway in order to do it, that’s what he’ll attempt to accomplish. Regardless of whether or not he succeeds or fails, this would be one hell of a fight.

