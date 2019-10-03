UFC News: 'If McGregor wants it, Moscow is waiting,' says Khabib's father

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor

It has largely been accepted that Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor will one day cross paths again inside the octagon. Although, Khabib has largely remained dismissive of McGregor's public attempts to manufacture a rematch.

However, it now seems that the tide may be beginning to turn in favor of a rematch between the pair in 2020. During a recent interview with the Russian sports channel Zhivina100, Khabib's father and manager Abdelmanap Nurmagomedov made the following comments regarding a future fight with The Notorious Conor McGregor.

“If McGregor wants it, then Moscow is waiting for him. He said once that he has more fans here than Khabib. We want to host him in Moscow, he is welcome – we are waiting.”

Unfinished Business

As much as the UFC would love to run back the most financially successful fight in their history as soon as possible, Nurmagomedov pointed out that it will, quite rightly, be Tony Fergsuon who gets the next shot at the lightweight title.

“Before McGregor we should finish our business with Ferguson. Because he had 28 fights, and runs a 12-fight winning streak in the UFC, just like Khabib. Such winning streaks and such big fights have never happened in the UFC. So I think Madison Square Garden is a good place for this fight, but we won’t fight earlier than March.”

There is undeniably genuine bad blood between Khabib and McGregor after the ugly post-fight events at UFC 229 - so it comes as no real surprise to hear the teams going back and forth in the media as a future clash becomes an ever more realistic possibility.

McGregor is yet to respond to the comments of Adbelmanap Nurmagomedov, but with the Irishman's return to action allegedly just around the corner, there is a distinct possibility that McGregor may have cause to set his sights on Nurmagomedov again in the very near future.