UFC News: Israel Adesanya's coach targeting a big Champion vs Champion fight

On top of the world.

Israel Adesanya is the man of the hour. The Last Stylebender lived up to all the hype at UFC 243 by stopping Robert Whittaker in the second round to become the undisputed Middleweight Champion.

While Adesanya is expected to take on Paulo Costa next, many rumours are doing the rounds regarding two potential super fights, against Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

Adesanya's coach Eugene Bareman, who heads City Kickboxing, was recently interviewed by Submission Radio.

Bareman stated that Jones needs the Adesanya fight more than his client. He further went on to reveal why a massive showdown against Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic sounds more appealing and historic to his team.

Bareman was dismissive of Jones and instead, was more interested in a clash against Miocic. He also underlined the importance of Paulo Costa and other Middleweight contenders.

“Jon Jones a hundred percent needs Israel. Israel does not need Jon Jones at all. Israel is baiting Jon Jones at every corner, and Jones just keeps biting because Jones knows he needs Israel. Let’s not talk about Jones, let’s talk about Stipe (Miocic). If we have to talk about this superfight, let’s talk about Stipe. Let’s talk about Israel going up. Has anybody gone up and won two titles but skipped a division? Well, there you go. There’s a bit of history.

"Jones so far has not been willing to go to heavyweight, he’s been reluctant to go to heavyweight? Am I correct? Well, Israel wouldn’t be reluctant to go to heavyweight. Israel would go to heavyweight and he would fight Stipe Miocic. There you go. We’ll take that fight, Jones. If you don’t want to take it, you can hang around at light heavyweight. We’ll skip light heavyweight and we’ll take that fight off you.

"There’s some more bait there so Jon Jones can bite on it and start doing what he does, like what these guys do. But we’ll take the fight. Don’t worry about it, Jones. Let’s stop talking about Jones, let’s talk about Stipe. We’ve got a bit to do. We’ve got Paulo Costa, we’ve got other things." H/t Credit: MMAFighting

Adesanya boasts of a spotless 18-0 record and is all set to face Costa at an undisclosed date. The Middleweight Champion's stock is the highest it has ever been after a charismatic win against The Reaper at UFC 243, and talks of possible big-money fights can't be avoided in this situation.

However, Adesanya first would have to prove his mettle by defending his title a few times before he plans on moving up to Heavyweight, or even Light Heavyweight, for a major payday.