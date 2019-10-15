UFC News: Joanna Jedrzejczyk hopes to see teammate Colby Covington get beat up by Kamru Usman

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

On the back of a huge win over Michelle Waterson from UFC Fight Night 161, former UFC Strawweight Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk was recently in conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Show.

During the show, Jedrzejczyk discussed a host of topics including her current teammate and controversial fighter, Colby Covington, who she hopes to see get beaten by Kamaru Usman in December.

UFC 245: Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington

Colby Covington made his return to Octagon competition earlier this year when he defeated former UFC Welterweight Champion and former American Top Team training partner, Robbie Lawler immediately laid out the title challenge to current UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

Usman, who won the title at UFC 235 by defeating Tyron Woodley, initially agreed to defend his title at UFC 244. However, due to last-minute change in plans, UFC booked Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal as the main event of the Madison Square Garden show.

But, within a few short weeks, the UFC officially announced Usman vs Covington as the main event of UFC 245 with the UFC Welterweight Championship on the line.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk rooting against Colby Covington

While interacting with Ariel Helwani, former UFC Strawweight Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk said that she hopes to see Kamaru Usman beat up Colby Covington due to the latter's recent behavior. (H/T: The MacLife)

“I wish Usman beats his ass. I shouldn’t say this, because you always should support people, but Colby is acting weird, you know. He’s an ugly guy. Never talk bad about your teammates. Doesn’t matter if you like them or not.”

Jedrzejczyk further continued by stating that she doesn't like the way Covington has been talking recently and claimed that the latter has been acting a lot like former UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor, who for one is known for all his notorious controversies.

“Of course I do not like [the way he talks]. You should respect each other. American Top Team, we have more and more fighters coming from all over the world. Training really hard, we support each other, Colby should respect the rules and he’s not. He’s acting like he’s Conor McGregor, trying to show in videos people open the door for him, he’s driving fancy cars. It isn’t true guys, it isn’t true.