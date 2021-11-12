Jon Jones claims he's "just a few months away" from his highly-anticipated UFC return 

Jon Jones has revealed when he's likely to make his return to the octagon. The former UFC light heavyweight champion announced today on Twitter that he's "just a few months away" from his next fight in the promotion.

Jones also expressed excitement about the upcoming heavyweight title unification bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

"I’m just a few months away now, can’t wait to see who wins this fight in January."

BONY @JonnyBones I’m just a few months away now, can’t wait to see who wins this fight in January I’m just a few months away now, can’t wait to see who wins this fight in January

Jones last fought Dominick Reyes in February 2020. The 34-year-old has since preferred to stay out of action in order to prepare for his much-talked move to the heavyweight division.

However, Jones hasn't quite been able to keep his name out of the headlines. After his iconic fight against Alexander Gustafsson was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in September, 'Bones' was arrested on charges of domestic violence in Las Vegas.

A few days following his release from the jail, Jones appeared to have reconciled with his fiancée.

Jason Williams @jasoneg33 Looks like Jon and his fiancée are on good terms again Looks like Jon and his fiancée are on good terms again https://t.co/H9mgK9vLRN

He later vowed to focus on his heavyweight move and has since been actively posting videos of his training sessions to his Instagram account.

Jon Jones was banned from the Jackson Wink MMA Academy

Last month, Jackson Wink MMA co-founder Mike Winkeljohn told Ariel Helwani that Jon Jones wouldn't be allowed to train at his gym unless he quits drinking.

'Bones', disappointed with his long-time coach's comments, responded by saying that he was hurt to lose the support of someone he respected so much.

Earlier this week, Jon Jones took to Twitter to announce that he won't be returning to Jackson Wink MMA.

"Definitely won’t be going back but I will continue to root for all the fighters that are training there. I do believe my training methods and sessions have improved significantly since changing environments. Grateful for all the time I got to spend there, everything has its time."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In May this year, Jon Jones hinted he may not step into the octagon until 2022. If the UFC agrees to give him an immediate title shot, he will most likely challenge the winner of the Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane unification fight, which is set to take place at UFC 270 on January 22.

Edited by Harvey Leonard